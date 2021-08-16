 Skip to main content
'American Idol' to host virtual Montana auditions
'American Idol' to host virtual auditions for Montanans

'American Idol' to hold virtual auditions for Montanans.

For those Montanans who feel as though they missed their chance at "American Idol" stardom in the last two decades, get ready for your next shot.

The reality television singing competition is set to host a virtual open call audition for Montanans on Aug. 23, according to a press release.

Hopefuls can sign up to audition over an online video conference platform in front of show producers via the show's webpage, americanidol.com/auditions.

According to the webpage, only those born between June 2, 1992, and Sep. 15, 2006, are eligible to audition.

Registration will remain open until Aug. 23.

The statewide audition is part of the show's "Idol Across America" initiative with audition days for every state.

American Idol alumnus and Houston native David Cook is set to participate in Montana's audition day by answering questions from auditionees and appearing as a guest judge, the press release states.

