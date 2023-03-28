The first-ever National Archery in Schools Program Montana State Archery Tournament was held Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

More than 200 students from 15 schools around the state competed. Schools could register a team if they had over 12 students with at least four boys and girls in the group.

Ryan Schmaltz with Fish, Wildlife & Parks has been involved with National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) as the state coordinator for two years. In Montana, FWP is the sponsor organization for NASP. They’re hoping to make the tournament an annual event.

“We used to do regional shoots where we would get a few schools together, and throughout all those regional shoots, we’d say who is the state champion based on highest score,” said Schmaltz. “…This is our first (state tournament).”

The winning team was Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls, who brought around 24 students to the tournament. Around 45 students practice on and off with the team, said coach Dugan Coburn, who’s the director of Indigenous education at the school.

“This is really cool,” Coburn said. “It’s all the hard work that they put in is what got us here… It’s really cool to have so many different levels of people on our team – backgrounds, demographics – they all got together and now they all can talk to each other and fit in. I think it makes some of these kids come to school.”

Coburn stated that at the alternative school, they’ve made archery one of the P.E. classes. They practice twice a week, even over the holidays.

“It’s just a good way to keep kids involved in school,” Coburn said. “At the alternative school, we don’t have sports teams, so this was our way to get people to participate and be with us.”

In the high school boy’s category, Brayden Bender with the Paris Gibson Education Center took first with a score of 281. Ruby Hardman of Trout Creek School took first for high school girls, scoring 257.

“I didn’t think I was going to do so good,” said 18-year-old Bender, who’s a senior. “Just happy to be a part of the team… Always try something new.”

In the middle school girl’s category, Sophie Hardman of Trout Creek School took first place tying the high school boys first place win with a score of 281. For the middle school boy’s category, Jack Everett of Trout Creek School won first with a score of 277.

The winner of the elementary category for the girls was ShayLyn Stein of Trout Creek School, who scored 231. Tanner Corcoran of Arlee Schools took first in the elementary boys with a score of 240.

“I was really surprised because when I was putting my bow away, my teammates came over and said that I got first,” said Stein who’s 11 years old in her first year of archery. “I was so excited throughout the day, and then I realized I stuck through it the whole time, so I was really happy.”

Any students who competed in the state tournament can go to U.S. Eastern Nationals if they wish in Louisville on May 11-13 or to the U.S. Western Nationals in Sandy, Utah, on April 28-29.

Schmaltz and other FWP workers travel around the state and help implement archery in schools for grades 4-12. According to NASP's website, the sport helps teach “focus, self-control, discipline, patience and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life."