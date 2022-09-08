Alone and sometimes lonely: A winter romance

A Love Song

The Myrna Loy

(PG)

Grade: B+

Perhaps inspired by boats in bottles, Hollywood made a movie in a bubble.

“A Love Song” was filmed in Colorado in fall 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, pre-vaccine. The cast and crew operated in their own “bubble,” with mandatory seven-day quarantines, accompanied by strict safety precautions.

The movie itself reflects the isolation of the 2020 world: A past-her-prime 60-something woman lives alone in a campground. She yearns for a visit from Lito, a former friend who once promised he’d visit.

One day, Faye puts a calendar on the table, closes her eyes and randomly circles one date. She writes “today” in that square.

A hope? The day she will move on? We’re not sure.

Faye’s daily life includes drinking coffee, fishing, watching birds – and waiting to see if Campsite number seven gets any mail.

“I picked seven because it’s lucky,” she says.

Faye is a widow. The man she hopes will return is a widower.

Connection seems predestined, a winter romance almost guaranteed.

But the honest script forgoes the expected fairy tale for the sober reality of life after loss.

Only Act II follows formula, as a truck rolls up one afternoon. Out steps her long ago lover, Lito, played by Wes Studi, a Cherokee whose credits include “Dances with Wolves.”

They are both shy, awkward seniors whose faces have lines carved by not-always-easy lives.

They remember happier days.

“I had not known love before, but when he came it was so easy,” says Faye, wistfully recalling the partner she lost.

In a quick 80 minutes, we follow this tender story to a believable, bittersweet ending.

Most of the screen time is simply Faye, alone. She gets a couple visits from Native neighbors.

Two women living at the far corner of her campground invite her over for dinner, hoping to provide the friendship they are sure she needs.

But the platinum rule applies here: We must do unto others as they would want done, rather than to project our wishes upon them.

Slow and honest “A Love Song” is reminiscent of “Nomadland,” without Frances McDormand to spice things up. Dale Dickey is authentic, but is held back by a sleepy script that nods off now and again.

Articles about “Love Song” recount the extraordinary precautions taken by the filmmakers to stay safe in unsafe times. Despite being set in 2020, we see no masks, nor hear the word pandemic.

We’re not entirely certain that Faye knows what’s happening beyond her trailer. She’s more Mennonite than modern. No cell, no TV – only a transistor radio with a scratchy reception.

Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song” might just as easily have been called a song of loneliness, with verses alternately sweet and sad.

It’s a quiet study of human isolation -- lying under the stars by night, fishing by day.

Time is lunar. Moon is full tonight. Maybe mail tomorrow?

Or maybe not.