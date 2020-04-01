You are the owner of this article.
Almost 30% of Montana households respond to Census
Census file

The 2020 Census questionnaire 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday 29.3% of Montana households have already responded to the 2020 census, slightly behind the national rate of 36.2%.

Field census operations, which play a large roll in making sure all Montanans are counted in the once-every-10-year effort, are suspended until at least April 15 in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Montana topped 200 cases statewide Wednesday and five people have died here.

This is the first year people can respond to the census online, at 2020census.gov. People can also respond on the phone, 1-844-330-2020, or by mailing back packets sent to them.

Yellowstone County tops the state for census response rates, at 35.3%. Next is Lewis and Clark County at 35.3%, then Missoula at 33.1%, Butte-Silver Bow at 32.9%, Gallatin at 32.1%, Cascade at 30.4% and Flathead County at 26%.

A robust response to the census is important because the number of people counted in the state directly correlates with how much federal funding Montana receives. Montana may also have a chance at getting back a second seat in the U.S. House if enough people respond.

