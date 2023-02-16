All Quiet on the Western Front

Netflix, et al.

(R)

Grade: A

A gymnast knows to stick the landing.

Writers know this, too.

"It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known," concluded Dickens in “Tale of Two Cities.”

"It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer. Charlotte was both,” E.B. White wrote, after spinning “Charlotte’s Web.”

But there’s no ending more powerful than the final pages from Erich Maria Remarque’s “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Based on his own WWI war experience, Remarque’s words sent a chill through a world still grieving 20 million deaths and 20 million casualties.

Paul was a German soldier who forged his mom’s signature so he could join his friends and defeat France.

Upon arriving at the front, Paul is warned that “you will almost certainly be dead by tomorrow.”

Tomorrow after tomorrow, Paul’s friends are killed – brutally, graphically.

But somehow, even while leading the charge against French guns and tanks, Paul was spared.

Finally, with ceasefire only hours away, Paul dares to rest and dream of life after war.

“It is autumn. There are not many of the old hands left. I am the last of the seven fellows from our class. Everyone talks of peace…Hope is high.”

But war does not write happy endings.

“He fell in October 1918, on a day that was so quiet and still on the whole front, that the army report confined itself to the single sentence: All quiet on the Western Front. He had fallen forward and lay on the earth as though sleeping. Turning him over one saw that he could not have suffered long; his face had an expression of calm, as though almost glad the end had come.”

Paul survived the war, but could not survive the armistice.

Books like “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Hiroshima” plead for us not to repeat the mistakes of history.

Instead, every year, we bury more warriors.

Edward Berger’s Oscar-nominated “All Quiet on the Western Front” again forces us to accompany Paul on his brave runs into enemy guns.

The movie is a brilliant, cold, brutal reminder of the pointlessness of war.

The film ends as it must: with a 44-second close up of Paul’s lifeless face.

There are no winners in war.

We know that.

But we fight on, stubbornly believing that the next battle will be the war that ends all wars.

New beginnings. Old endings.