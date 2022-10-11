'All of who you are is sacred': Unitarian Universalists celebrate National Coming Out Day in Helena

The “LGBTQ2S+ Coming Out Day” service at Helena's Big Sky Unitarian Universalists church opened with the reading of a poem called “A Prayer for My Queer and Trans Siblings.”

“Here you are. Here, in this holy space, on this ground that is holy because you are here. Here you are, in flesh and bone, filling up this body that belongs to you alone. Your pumping heart is a wonder because it keeps you alive. Your loving heart is a blessing because it keeps all of us alive. The Spirit of Love has a home in you. May we all see that love in you and let our hearts become mirrors for the compassion at your core. The Spirit of Justice has a home in you. May we light our wicks from one another until we are all aflame, until we burn out every prejudice we carry in these bones. Here you are. Holy as you are. Blessed be.”

Service leader Lennon Keppen, who read the poem by Jess Reynolds, explained that the “2S” on the end of LGBTQ+ stands for Two-Spirited Native Americans who are traditionally both male and female or a third gender. Keppen is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is non-binary.

Sunday's service was held in advance of National Coming Out Day on Tuesday.

“We create LGBTQ2S+ inclusive religious communities as a core part of who we are," Keppen said during the service. "All of who you are is sacred. All of who you are is welcome here in this space. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day where people nationwide celebrate LGBTQ+ loved ones who have come out."

On Oct. 11, 1987, around 500,000 people participated in the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. This was the second demonstration in Washington, D.C., for the LGBTQ+ community. The date was chosen to celebrate National Coming Out Day because of its historical significance to the community, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Lay member Cass Mitchell read a story out loud as the children at the service gathered around her. The story was “Pink is for Boys” by Scott Stuart. The theme was that colors don’t have genders, and that anyone can wear or be what they want.

Music was provided by Judy Fjell and Cheryl McKenty throughout the service. One of Fjell’s original songs was played called “We Arise (No More Silence).”

Fjell is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She grew up in Big Timber and became interested in music when she bought a guitar at a garage sale in high school. She plays the guitar, ukulele, piano, trumpet, some fiddle, and more instruments. She’s written over 300 songs and over 20 albums throughout her music career that has been grounded in compassion and justice. She’s a music teacher and runs musical workshops and summer camps.

“Music to me is the basis of existence,” said Fjell. “One of my callings has been to empower people to make music, and particularly women because women are so disenfranchised for voices.”

Fjell was out as a lesbian before National Coming Out Day even was celebrated. She recalled how difficult it was to be out decades ago.

“(Coming out) was very painful having been a ... Lutheran kid from a small town, very difficult,” said Fjell. “It was a process. It’s always a process.”

Fjell spoke of one of the songs she had written called “Oh Yes I Know” about how isolating the process of coming out can be.

“And who would have thought when I told them I was gay that old Red Sea would come together and sweep me away,” sings the bridge of the song. “It seemed those waters had parted for everyone but me, and I was left alone, so alone.”

The song ends with newfound hope: “My friends, now it’s me and you. Those waters are parting for me and you.”

Fjell has been a member of the Unitarian Universalist faith since the 1980s, and a member of BSUU since 2012, when she moved to Helena to be closer to her partner of about 10 years now.

“At this point being 72 and just seeing … all the things that I’ve lived through, all the perceptions of other people that I’ve witnessed, well it’s an interesting life,” stated Fjell.

Throughout the service, the flaming chalice’s candle flickered quietly. This Unitarian Universalist (UU) tradition dates back to World War II, and today when it is lit, it stands for hope, truth, reason, and creates a sacred space for reflection. The flame was extinguished at the end of the service, and words were read that were written by Elizabeth Selle Jones, a UU minister who died in 2006.

“We extinguish this flame, but not the light of truth, the warmth of community, or the fire of commitment. These we carry in our hearts until we are together again.”