The Federal Railroad Administration is expected to release a short list of passenger rail lines recommended for restoration in July, and the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is "all hands on deck," according to authority chairman and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, to ensure a southern Montana line is on it.

The authority, which Strohmaier referred to as a subdivision of state government, requested an annual contribution of $4,000 and a letter of support from the city of Helena in an email addressed to the Helena mayor and city commission Thursday.

The letter, signed by Strohmaier, states the authority has assembled a "vibrant rural-urban coalition including 20 Montana counties and many cities, towns, Tribes, and businesses working together to restore passenger rail service across southern Montana.

"We thank these communities for becoming Municipal Partners of the Authority and hope you can join in your support for the coming year," the letter states. "We would welcome Helena to make an annual $4,000 contribution along with a letter of endorsement in support of restoring passenger rail across southern Montana."

In an interview Friday, Strohmaier said the excitement over the potential for additional passenger rail service along the former North Coast Hiawatha Amtrak line in Montana is growing not only locally, but nationally. The line would enhance passenger rail service now offered across northern Montana by Amtrak's Empire Builder.

The authority was asked to help craft the criteria the Federal Railroad Administration is using to make its list of lines recommended for restoration, Strohmaier said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 sets aside $102 billion in total rail funding, including hundreds of millions in line restoration funds.

Strohmaier said the Federal Rail Administration is expected to release a short list of lines it will recommend for some of that funding, and by November, it will release a final list.

"We've created a reputation for ourselves as one of the most forward-thinking and active rail authorities in the country," Strohmaier said, which has opened the door to greater consideration from and collaboration with the Federal Rail Administration.

"This did not happen on its own," he said. "We would never have gotten this far without these Montana communities working together."

One of the authority's suggestions of community support was incorporated into the feds' criteria for recommendation, another reason for the ask of Helena.

However, the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County have proved tough sledding for the authority.

For years, the county has balked at an outright commitment. A resolution entering Lewis and Clark County into the authority has been tabled multiple times.

The county previously authorized two separate allocations of $10,000 to the authority to support its work.

"I'm trying to get to 'yes,'" then-County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during an April 2021 meeting. "My concern is getting Lewis and Clark County taxpayers hooked into this thing, and that (the rail authority) is forthright, saying, 'There are no expenses. There's nothing there.' But the resolution doesn't read that way."

In response to the authority's latest ask of Helena, City Commissioner Sean Logan said in an email Thursday that "while the exploration of the restoration of the North Coast Hiawatha Route has merit, there are significant operational and capital costs that are not known at this point, and it is unknown whether or not Helena would get any service from this restoration."

Strohmaier said the sentiments of some local officials are filled with common misconceptions.

"Local communities are not paying for the operations of Amtrak trains in this country," he said, noting Havre property taxes are not funding the Empire Builder Amtrak line across the Hi-Line.

"Yes, (Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority) is a taxing jurisdiction, but we are not seeking tax dollars at the time," he said. "If we wanted to fund administrative costs by way of a tax levy, that would have to go to a vote in each member county. But that's not how we're funding our operations right now."

Strohmaier said the authority operates on about a $100,000 annual budget, which covers the cost of administrators, insurance, travel, software licenses, etc., through contributions from member counties and municipal partners "just to keep the lights on."

"There's this perception that we will buy trains and make large infrastructure investments, but that's not the case," he said.

And as for an assurance of service local officials like Logan and County Commissioner Tom Rolfe have called for, Strohmaier said, "Until we get the train line recommended for restoration, there's zero assurance."

That recommendation opens the door to potentially millions in federal funding, "and that's what's so important about this moment in history," he said.

He pointed to Butte-Silver Bow County, which has joined the authority without such assurances.

"There is not going to be a station in every county along the route, but every county will be a lot closer to passenger rail service," he said.

Strohmaier said the existing rail line through Helena is the "most likely" and a "lighter lift" compared to the long-decommissioned line through Butte-Silver Bow over Homestake Pass, but that the hope is for twice-daily passenger service that could mean a stop in both Helena and Butte.

Still Logan is prepared to wait for word from the federal government.

"The Federal Railroad Administration is near completion of a study that will recommend the routes for restoration and the costs for operation and capital improvements that will be necessary for those routes," he said. "Until those recommendations are made, I would not urge the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners to join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority."

No other member of the Helena City Commission responded to the request for comment.