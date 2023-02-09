Every once in a while, the stars align.

And an amazing number of things miraculously and mysteriously fall into place.

Such is the origin story of Omerta Arts, a new arts center and studio space at 800 Front St.

Omerta holds a "soft" opening Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. for the Winter Art Walk.

The center is a work in progress, with artists still moving in and setting up their studios.

This shared gallery and studio space is the dream child of Leah Cupino and Chris Riccardo.

“It feels good, really good,” said Riccardo. “Leah and I’ve been talking for years about finding a bigger studio space, so we could work together and share expenses.

The time was right. Riccardo had recently resigned as executive director of the Holter Museum of Art, and the lease was up on Cupino’s downtown Art Space business.

“We looked all over town and then this came up. It was too good to pass up. It was bigger than we imagined. We can have a gallery, run classes and rent spaces – so it became a much bigger beast.”

Omerta Arts appears to be the dream catcher for a whole group of artists longing for community and affordable studio space.

Joining Cupino and Riccardo are Danielle O’Malley, Jon Bashioum, Jason Bige Burnett and Breena Buettner.

More artists will be dropping in to use kilns, do printing, paint, build frames, throw pots, use the darkroom and take or teach classes.

Entering the front door, the visitor steps into a small gallery with an adjacent mini-vault exhibition space.

An office space near the front door offers “a hot desk” set-up for writers or creatives looking for a clean digital workspace.

Nearby, there’s a classroom where Cupino and others can teach art.

In fact, her first kids’ class on making dioramas was that very afternoon, although a flurry of sawing and hammering was still in full swing.

So was the dream-making. As artists stopped by over the Thursday noon hour, the space was abuzz with creative energy and talk of future projects.

“We moved in Jan. 1 and have done about a year’s worth of work since then,” said Cupino as she gave a tour of the warren-like studio spaces that seem to just keep unfolding into more and more rooms.

As to the name of the space. “Omerta is an oath they take in the Mafia to protect the family,” said Riccardo. “We’re a family. Our theme is to protect and expand the arts in Helena. We want this to be a family.”

Ideas are sparking everywhere. But the number one priority is “we’re here to make our work, we’re all professional artists,” said Riccardo.

For O’Malley, she’ll be creating an art installation from sustainable materials that will show in the Holter Museum’s Baucus Gallery in 2025.

She’s also using her studio for her online teaching and in-person classes.

Right now, her home space is filled with work items, quilting squares and cats.

She admitted, “It will be nice to have a home base that isn’t my living room.”

Cupino is looking forward to her own painting and sculpture work, but also expanding classes. “I’ve always been a painter, but maybe I’ll do some faux relief.”

Riccardo is experimenting with animal sculptures – something he hasn’t done in years – and thinks he’d like to try painting and printing again. “It’s fun because I don’t know,” he said.

Jason Bige Burnett, a former Archie Bray resident, is excited to be back in Helena after being gone for over a year.

“Life is one major transition,” he said. As a resident, he dramatically switched art media from clay to fabric printing, starting his own line, MODtana.

Screen printing patterns to put on pots was a natural transition to screen printing ink onto yardage, he said.

Moving back to Helena, he’s been living in an apartment with no studio space.

“To pick up my work right where I left off, I’m really, really grateful for.”

“Walking in these doors I could feel immediately what these two were creating….This is sanctuary.”

For Breena Buettner, who moved to Helena to be a kiln assistant, this is a chance to delve into her own work in porcelain.

“I was working in my home studio the past four years,” but was also craving a communal space.

“So many artists work alone in basements and garages and spare bedrooms,” she said. “There’s so much value to be able to run next door to ask someone ‘what do you think of this?’

“The value I see here is having the conversations surrounded by creativity and problem solving and to provide that for others.”

She sees others in the community accessing that by taking classes.

“There could be a revolving door of people taking classes who could get that support. To me, that’s huge because Helena needs that.”

