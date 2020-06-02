All eyes on governor primary

Fox has been critical of Gianforte for many things over the primary race, including the congressman not running to keep his House seat. Fox, a two-term state attorney general, has also been vocal and public in his negative assessment of Gianforte's time in D.C., echoing a frequent Democratic attack saying the congressman has not held in-person town halls with Montana voters and skipped debates in the primary. Fox at one point also accused Gianforte of insider trading to profit from the coronavirus pandemic, a claim Gianforte disputed. And he's also pointed out Gianforte's 2017 election-eve assault on a reporter, something the congressman said in a recent interview Montanans have moved past but Fox tried to remind them of this election.