All eyes on governor primary

This story will be updated as results come in.
In the most closely watched race of the primary election, Montana Democrats and Republicans will pick their candidates for governor Tuesday night.
The battle has been heated on the GOP side, as state Attorney General Tim Fox, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski square off.
Gianforte has far and away out-raised all other candidates, bringing in $3.57 million and using that money on an extensive television ad campaign leading up to the vote, which was conducted mostly by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even when accounting for $1.5 million of that total coming from the candidate, Gianforte has still pulled in more than anyone else running.
It's the second bid the congressman has made for governor in four years. In 2016 he lost to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from running again this year. After that race, the Bozeman businessman ran in the 2017 special election for U.S. House and won, and later won re-election to that seat in 2018.
Since Gianforte entered the race last June, Montana Democrats have been dusting off their old playbook against him. Both party members running in the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams, have been identifying Gianforte as their likely opponent since the start of their campaigns.
That's a nod both to what many political watchers expect to see in the GOP primary as well as an awareness that Gianforte is the best candidate to cast as villain to rally Democrats turnout-wise and in campaign contributions.
Fox has been critical of Gianforte for many things over the primary race, including the congressman not running to keep his House seat. Fox, a two-term state attorney general, has also been vocal and public in his negative assessment of Gianforte's time in D.C., echoing a frequent Democratic attack saying the congressman has not held in-person town halls with Montana voters and skipped debates in the primary. Fox at one point also accused Gianforte of insider trading to profit from the coronavirus pandemic, a claim Gianforte disputed. And he's also pointed out Gianforte's 2017 election-eve assault on a reporter, something the congressman said in a recent interview Montanans have moved past but Fox tried to remind them of this election.
Olszewski ran a long-shot campaign branding himself as the "true conservative," staking out a claim to the right of both other candidates on issues such as Medicaid expansion and the water compact with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The Montana Republican Party has made clear taking back the governor's office after what will be 16 years in Democratic hands is their top priority this year. Even with the divisions laid bare in the primary, party leaders have said unity will prevail in the fall.
On the Democratic side, Cooney and Williams' race has been less vitriolic, though not without its clashes. Cooney has cast himself as the steady hand, an experienced political leader equipped to steer the state through the pandemic and looming fiscal fallout. Williams argues she has new ideas and can succeed where past Democrats have not.
Fundraising numbers have been much closer between the Democrats, with Williams edging out Cooney while relying heavily on out-of-state contributors. Cooney has indirectly poked at Williams' support from well-known backers like the actor Ben Affleck and pointed out most of his money comes from Montanans who cast ballots here, but Williams said an extensive network of national power players would serve her well if elected governor.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, 367,463 Montanans had cast ballots in the primary. That's far more than in the last presidential primary in 2016, where 293,548 voted.
