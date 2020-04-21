All but 5 Lewis & Clark County COVID-19 patients have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public health officials say no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lewis and Clark County since April 9, and all but five of the county’s 16 patients have recovered from the disease.

“We’re delighted that we’ve had relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that we’ve gone almost two weeks now with no new ones. The governor’s early actions to restrict travel, close nonessential businesses, and direct people to stay home have worked,” Lewis and Clark Public Health Spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said. “We also believe a lot of credit is due to the residents of our county. They not only followed the governor’s directives, sometimes at considerable cost, but they took the personal protective measures seriously and, for the most part, have been diligently social distancing, upping their personal hygiene and cleaning, and wearing masks in public.”

The 16 COVID-19 patients in Lewis and Clark County include one in his teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s. Only two of those cases have been confirmed since the beginning of April.