All but 5 Lewis & Clark County COVID-19 patients have recovered

Public health officials say no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lewis and Clark County since April 9, and all but five of the county’s 16 patients have recovered from the disease.
“We’re delighted that we’ve had relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that we’ve gone almost two weeks now with no new ones. The governor’s early actions to restrict travel, close nonessential businesses, and direct people to stay home have worked,” Lewis and Clark Public Health Spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said. “We also believe a lot of credit is due to the residents of our county. They not only followed the governor’s directives, sometimes at considerable cost, but they took the personal protective measures seriously and, for the most part, have been diligently social distancing, upping their personal hygiene and cleaning, and wearing masks in public.”
The 16 COVID-19 patients in Lewis and Clark County include one in his teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s. Only two of those cases have been confirmed since the beginning of April.
Shirley said a Lewis and Clark County resident and a Broadwater County resident were previously hospitalized with the disease at St. Peter's Health in Helena, but both have been discharged. She said no other patients have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported in Lewis and Clark County as a result of COVID-19.
Since March 28, Montana has been under an order that prohibits most nonessential work and travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19. On March 31, Lewis and Clark Public Health announced that it would begin enforcing the order through a complaint-driven approach that includes an educational phone call, then a written warning that is now being called an order of corrective action, then a fine of $500 per day for repeat offenders.
From March 31 to April 20, the county health department received 98 complaints, and 72 of those resulted in follow-up educational calls to business owners or managers. The health department has also visited three sites where large group gatherings were reported, but said there was no indication of a gathering when staff arrived.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said he personally monitored the Montana Liberty Rally, which brought hundreds of people to the sidewalks around the Montana Capitol building Sunday afternoon to protest restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Despite some apparent violations of the state's order, no citations were issued.
"Do I think everybody social distanced? No," Hagen said. "Given the nature of the event, we felt it was appropriate to let things go."
Shirley said no corrective action orders have been issued in the county since April 7, and the three businesses that received them are now in compliance. The health department has no record of any citations or fines issued in the county so far.
Montana had a total of 437 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths from the disease as of Tuesday, with 273 people recovered and 14 actively hospitalized. Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock said he would start lifting some of the restrictions after April 24 if the state continues seeing a reduction in daily case growth and meets several other metrics.
When that happens, Shirley said, personal protective measures might become even more important “since they’ll be the primary tools in our toolbox.”
“We know they’re not always easy to remember, especially when you can’t immediately see the value of doing them. But we’re counting on people to continue to make these efforts to keep themselves and their family, friends and neighbors healthy,” she said.
Head Brewer Tim Chisman of Blackfoot River Brewing
Matt Forbes, the creator of the M.O.P. Shop, donates the remaining N95 mask from the shop to St. Peter's Health Monday.
Teacher Parade
Covid-19 tests
TSA employees
Health-care workers
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Art packs
Grandstreet Theatre
State Medical Officer
Lasso the Moon
Emergency Coordination Center and Joint Information Center
Emergency Coordination Center
Free meals
Delivering supplies
Blackfoot River Brewing
Library books
St. Andrew School
Brewhouse patrons
Big Dipper patrons
Public health declaration
Gov. Bullock
Informational briefing
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.