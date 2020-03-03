All about the money: Helena Hosts Montana Economics Challenge

What is the monetary unit of Germany? What type of currency does the United States have? In 2018, which non-European Union country was the EU's largest trade partner?
Eighty-five students on 22 teams from nine Montana high schools answered these and many other questions during fast-paced buzzer rounds in the Adam Smith and David Ricardo quiz bowls at the annual Montana Economics Challenge Monday at the Delta Colonia Hotel in Helena.
Now in its 25th year, the statewide competition is for students who are passionate about banking and monetary funds. It is the final challenge before teams move to a regional competition, where they will have an opportunity to qualify for the National Economics Challenge held in New York City in May.
The event is backed by some of Montana's most notable financial institutions. The Helena Branch of the Federal Reserve, the Montana Bankers Association, the Montana Council on Economic Education, First Interstate Bank and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are the primary sponsors for the event.
The David Ricardo division quiz bowl winner was "Malthusiasts" of Park High School in Livingston.
The Adam Smith division quiz bowl winner was "Make Money, Money Money" of Bozeman High School.
David Ricardo division winners
Individual winners
- Alexander Boreham, Park High School
- Nate Edgarton, Hellgate High School
- Isabella MacDonald, Hellgate High School
Team winners
- Hellgate High School of Missoula: Isabella Dixon, Sierra Tai-Brownlee, Nate Edgarton, EllyAne Smith (Will compete at regional event.)
- Park High School of Livingston -- Malthusiasts team: Alexander Boreham, Luke Apenburg, Ryan Marchant
- Park High School of Livingston -- Candy Keynes team: Madison Montoya, Milena Voyich, Emma Beitel, Paige Smith
Adam Smith division winners
Individual winners
- Owen Mitchell, Bozeman High School
- Cooper Craig, Bozeman High School
- Joey Knappenberger, Bozeman High School
Team winners
- Bozeman High School -- Make Money, Money, Money team: Joey Knappenberger, Owen Mitchell, Brynne Miller, Miles Radick (Will compete at regional event.)
- Bozeman High School -- Sigma Infinity team: Gunnar Estensen, Josh Nguyen, Cooper Craig, Leighton Couture
- Bozeman High School -- Forever A-Loan team: Mary Duncan, Karen Hedegaard, Dan Waterman