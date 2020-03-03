All about the money: Helena Hosts Montana Economics Challenge

What is the monetary unit of Germany? What type of currency does the United States have? In 2018, which non-European Union country was the EU's largest trade partner?

Eighty-five students on 22 teams from nine Montana high schools answered these and many other questions during fast-paced buzzer rounds in the Adam Smith and David Ricardo quiz bowls at the annual Montana Economics Challenge Monday at the Delta Colonia Hotel in Helena.

Now in its 25th year, the statewide competition is for students who are passionate about banking and monetary funds. It is the final challenge before teams move to a regional competition, where they will have an opportunity to qualify for the National Economics Challenge held in New York City in May.

The event is backed by some of Montana's most notable financial institutions. The Helena Branch of the Federal Reserve, the Montana Bankers Association, the Montana Council on Economic Education, First Interstate Bank and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are the primary sponsors for the event.

The David Ricardo division quiz bowl winner was "Malthusiasts" of Park High School in Livingston.

The Adam Smith division quiz bowl winner was "Make Money, Money Money" of Bozeman High School.