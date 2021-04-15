All Aboard! “Last Train to Nibroc” pulls into Grandstreet

There’s a lot of quirky humor, some rocky, yet witty conversation and playful teasing. “It does feel like a romantic novel and you just want to keep turning the page.

“You just start rooting for the characters, and you just can’t wait to see what the next chapter is.”

The play has a lot to offer to today’s audience whose lives may have been derailed or thwarted by COVID, said Seitz Ayers. The story is a good reminder “this is not the only time in the world that has challenges that we don’t have answers for.”

Like the characters they portray, the two actors starring in “Last Train to Nibroc” have had their own careers somewhat derailed -- in this case by the pandemic.

Spindler had been acting in New York and regionally, while Ryker was doing television work in California. Both serendipitously found themselves in Helena and are eager to be on stage.

Spindler sees her character, May, as a complicated and very strong-willed woman, who had a lot of difficulties and disappointments with men. Because of that, she keeps her guard up.