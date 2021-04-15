 Skip to main content
All Aboard! “Last Train to Nibroc” pulls into Grandstreet
All Aboard! "Last Train to Nibroc" pulls into Grandstreet

Elizabeth Spindler and Carlton Ryker perform a scene from the Grandstreet Theatre production of “Last Train to Nibroc,” opening this weekend at Grandstreet Theatre

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

What happens when two young strangers share a seat on a train?

You’re invited to come along for the ride with “Last Train to Nibroc,” opening this weekend at Grandstreet Theatre, and find out.

“It chronicles the beautiful story of a young man in uniform who invites himself to sit down with a young lady on a train in 1940, when they’re both on the way back from life-altering disappointments,” said director Rosie Seitz Ayers.

“Last Train to Nibroc” opens at Grandstreet Theatre 7:30 Friday, April 16, and runs through Sunday, May 2. It will play on stage for limited-size audiences and will also be streamed.

Written by Arlene Hutton, this romantic drama has been lauded by critics for its charm, lighthearted and witty dialog and beautifully drawn and engaging characters.

Both May (Elizabeth Spindler) and Raleigh (Carlton Ryker) are feeling their way in a world that has just flipped upside down, suddenly derailing them, said Seitz Ayers.

Elizabeth Spindler and Carlton Ryker perform a scene from the play.

As “Last Train to Nibroc” chugs it’s way to the East Coast, it brings together not only these two young people, but also riding the same train are the bodies of famous writers F. Scott Fitzgerald and Nathaniel West, whose coffins are in the baggage car. Raleigh is also a writer.

“They have this feeling of serendipity,” said Seitz Ayers. “There are moments when all planets are aligning...we can feel its...effervescence.”

There’s a lot of quirky humor, some rocky, yet witty conversation and playful teasing. “It does feel like a romantic novel and you just want to keep turning the page.

“You just start rooting for the characters, and you just can’t wait to see what the next chapter is.”

"Last Train to Nibroc" is a romantic drama has been lauded by critics for its charm, lighthearted and witty dialog. Elizabeth Spindler and Carlton Ryker perform a scene from the play.

The play has a lot to offer to today’s audience whose lives may have been derailed or thwarted by COVID, said Seitz Ayers. The story is a good reminder “this is not the only time in the world that has challenges that we don’t have answers for.”

Like the characters they portray, the two actors starring in “Last Train to Nibroc” have had their own careers somewhat derailed -- in this case by the pandemic.

Spindler had been acting in New York and regionally, while Ryker was doing television work in California. Both serendipitously found themselves in Helena and are eager to be on stage.

Spindler sees her character, May, as a complicated and very strong-willed woman, who had a lot of difficulties and disappointments with men. Because of that, she keeps her guard up.

“But Raleigh keeps knocking at her hard exterior. He surprises her and keeps exceeding her expectations.” She can’t help but engage in lively repartee. “Her wit and cleverness slip through.”

“Last Train to Nibroc,” opening this weekend at Grandstreet Theatre. Actors will wear masks for live performances and are unmasked for online performances. 

“What I really like about this script, as well, is the old-fashioned way of courting,” and what beauty comes out from a random encounter on a train.

“Overall, there’s a silver lining of hope.”

Ryker describes Raleigh, as “very good at looking confident, but he has a lot of insecurities especially about being a man in this time period.” His dreams and aspirations are not only challenged by World War II but also by a serious health condition.

Ryker predicts audiences will be charmed by the play. “It’s a sweet but honest love story.”

Hutton’s play has captivated audiences. So much so, that she wrote her characters May and Raleigh into a trilogy of plays.

“You could easily enjoy another few hours of this…”, wrote a New York Times critic of the one-act play.

While a Financial Times critic wrote, “It is beautifully written … Every line is a heartbeat.”

Both Spindler and Ryker will be familiar to many Grandstreet audience members.

They both earned theater degrees and appeared on Grandstreet’s stage previously -- Spindler as Catherine in “Pippin” and Ryker as Frog in “A Year With Frog and Toad.”

While Seitz Ayers starred in recent productions of “Every Brilliant Thing.”

Live performances of “Last Train to Nibroc” are Friday, April 16, through Sunday, May 2, with shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Online performances are Wednesday, April 21 through Sunday, May 2. A link will be emailed on the day of the performance.

Actors will wear masks for live performances and are unmasked for online performances. Face masks required. Temperature checks at door.

Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17, for those 18 and under; $20, online performances.

They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons), 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

If you go

What: ‘Last Train to Nibroc’ by Arlene Hutton

Where: Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

When: Live performances: Friday, April 16-Sunday, May 2, with shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Online performances: Wednesday, April 21-Sunday, May 2. (Link emailed day of the show)

Cost: $27, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17, 18 and under; $20, online performances

Contact: Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons), 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Info: Actors will wear masks for live performances and are unmasked for online performances. Limited size audience. Face masks required. Temperature check at the door.

Hill Park stage alive this summer

This summer, Grandstreet Theatre hopes to launch “a wonderful new tradition” of staging some of its plays on the new outdoor stage in Hill Park, said artistic director Jeff Downing.

The tradition kicks off with “Godspell,” July 9, and “Sound of Music,” July 23.

Also, on tap this Grandstreet season, is a world premiere of “A Real Boy,” Oct. 8, written by Downing, who re-imagines Pinocchio as a gay fairytale hero.

Coming next spring is the long-awaited production of “Matilda,” April 22, 2022.

Grandstreet’s program is also chock full of a couple Grandstreet favorites: “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” “Shrek, Jr.,” plus an exciting, new interpretation of “Little Women.”

’Godspell’ July 9-18

A timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, “Godspell” brings the parables of Jesus to life with the incredible pop-rock score of legendary musical theater composer, Stephen Schwartz.

’The Sound of Music,’ July 23-Aug. 1

Join Maria and the Family Von Trapp at the Hill Park Stage for a memorable evening.

Featuring a treasure trove of cherished songs, the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein became the world's most beloved musical.

’A Real Boy,’ Oct. 8-24

A world premiere of a new play by artistic director Jeff Downing, who gives an imaginative new spin to the classic fairytale, “Pinocchio.” He also plays Pinocchio, accompanied by an ensemble of puppeteers who bring Pinocchio’s magical world to life.

’Little Women’ Nov. 19-21, Dec. 1-5, Dec. 15-19

Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel of the March sisters comes to the stage in a brand-new play freshly interpreted for a new era.

’Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.’ Dec. 8-12

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture. A fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

’Almost, Maine’ Jan. 28-Feb. 13, 2022

On a cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter (and in the middle of nowhere), the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest of ways.

’Matilda’ April 22-May 8, 2022

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing intelligence, wit and psychokinetic powers. Unloved by her cruel parents, she impresses her school teacher, the lovable Miss Honey and uses her special powers to outwit child-hating headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

DreamWorks: ‘Shrek The Musical JR.’ Jun 3-12, 2022

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre! It's a big bright beautiful world as everyone's favorite ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

