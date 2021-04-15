All Aboard! “Last Train to Nibroc” pulls into Grandstreet

What happens when two young strangers share a seat on a train?
You’re invited to come along for the ride with “Last Train to Nibroc,” opening this weekend at Grandstreet Theatre, and find out.
“It chronicles the beautiful story of a young man in uniform who invites himself to sit down with a young lady on a train in 1940, when they’re both on the way back from life-altering disappointments,” said director Rosie Seitz Ayers.
“Last Train to Nibroc” opens at Grandstreet Theatre 7:30 Friday, April 16, and runs through Sunday, May 2. It will play on stage for limited-size audiences and will also be streamed.
Written by Arlene Hutton, this romantic drama has been lauded by critics for its charm, lighthearted and witty dialog and beautifully drawn and engaging characters.
Both May (Elizabeth Spindler) and Raleigh (Carlton Ryker) are feeling their way in a world that has just flipped upside down, suddenly derailing them, said Seitz Ayers.
As “Last Train to Nibroc” chugs it’s way to the East Coast, it brings together not only these two young people, but also riding the same train are the bodies of famous writers F. Scott Fitzgerald and Nathaniel West, whose coffins are in the baggage car. Raleigh is also a writer.
“They have this feeling of serendipity,” said Seitz Ayers. “There are moments when all planets are aligning...we can feel its...effervescence.”
There’s a lot of quirky humor, some rocky, yet witty conversation and playful teasing. “It does feel like a romantic novel and you just want to keep turning the page.
“You just start rooting for the characters, and you just can’t wait to see what the next chapter is.”
The play has a lot to offer to today’s audience whose lives may have been derailed or thwarted by COVID, said Seitz Ayers. The story is a good reminder “this is not the only time in the world that has challenges that we don’t have answers for.”
Like the characters they portray, the two actors starring in “Last Train to Nibroc” have had their own careers somewhat derailed -- in this case by the pandemic.
Spindler had been acting in New York and regionally, while Ryker was doing television work in California. Both serendipitously found themselves in Helena and are eager to be on stage.
Spindler sees her character, May, as a complicated and very strong-willed woman, who had a lot of difficulties and disappointments with men. Because of that, she keeps her guard up.
“But Raleigh keeps knocking at her hard exterior. He surprises her and keeps exceeding her expectations.” She can’t help but engage in lively repartee. “Her wit and cleverness slip through.”
“What I really like about this script, as well, is the old-fashioned way of courting,” and what beauty comes out from a random encounter on a train.
“Overall, there’s a silver lining of hope.”
Ryker describes Raleigh, as “very good at looking confident, but he has a lot of insecurities especially about being a man in this time period.” His dreams and aspirations are not only challenged by World War II but also by a serious health condition.
Ryker predicts audiences will be charmed by the play. “It’s a sweet but honest love story.”
Hutton’s play has captivated audiences. So much so, that she wrote her characters May and Raleigh into a trilogy of plays.
“You could easily enjoy another few hours of this…”, wrote a New York Times critic of the one-act play.
While a Financial Times critic wrote, “It is beautifully written … Every line is a heartbeat.”
Both Spindler and Ryker will be familiar to many Grandstreet audience members.
They both earned theater degrees and appeared on Grandstreet’s stage previously -- Spindler as Catherine in “Pippin” and Ryker as Frog in “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
While Seitz Ayers starred in recent productions of “Every Brilliant Thing.”
Live performances of “Last Train to Nibroc” are Friday, April 16, through Sunday, May 2, with shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Online performances are Wednesday, April 21 through Sunday, May 2. A link will be emailed on the day of the performance.
Actors will wear masks for live performances and are unmasked for online performances. Face masks required. Temperature checks at door.
Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17, for those 18 and under; $20, online performances.
They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons), 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.