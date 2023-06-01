Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Women take the mic and center stage at this year’s Alive at Five, kicking off June 7 with the Billings band, Joyce From the Future, on Cruse Avenue in front of The Independent building.

Jordan Conley, Downtown Helena Inc. operations manager, said she’s excited that a major consideration in choosing bands this year was highlighting ones with female lead singers and band members.

Genre, band name and local roots were also factors for the selection committee, Conley said.

Alive at Five offers a total of 12 free concerts starting this coming Wednesday and running every Wednesday night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., through Aug. 23.

Venues will rotate between downtown parks and street party locations, a nod to its original roots as a street party, said Conley.

First up this Wednesday is Joyce From the Future, with lead singer and music co-writer Lyric Horton.

The relatively new band is attracting a regional following.

The band’s known for “blurring the lines of genre,” writes Mountain Town Music in Park City, Utah. “Indietronica, synth-pop, R&B Groove – it’s all here.”

While Waste Division art collective wrote: “It’s easy to appreciate a group like Joyce From the Future for a lot of reasons - but what stands out is their ability to jam-pack such an assortment of sounds into such a neat little package. No instrument sounds the same track to track and no mood feels duplicated. Rather, they find enough sonic space to fit contrasting tones and shifts in atmosphere while staying confidently buoyant.”

As to the catchy band name, it owes its origin to Horton’s old car, named Joyce.

One day while shopping with the band she saw a newer model of Joyce and cracked, “Look, there’s Joyce from the future.”

A riveting band name was born!

And it fits, since they like to bring together vintage and modern sounds in their music.

Gifted with the name of Lyric, it’s no accident she’s immersed in music.

Her mom thought it would be cool to give her a musical name.

“My grandparents were in a band 20 years, here in Billings,” she said.

All her aunts and uncles are musicians.

When Horton was 10 and living with her grandparents, an aunt taught her to play guitar, and she’s been in love with it ever since.

She’s been doing music for a decade, first singing and playing guitar solo, and then with writing partner Alex Campbell, who she met at the University of Montana. They write all the band’s original tunes.

One of the things Horton particularly enjoys “is I really like the idea of having my songs seem to be about one thing but really it’s about another. The song might seem to be just a love song or a break-up song, but it’s a lot more than that – about the healing process and trials and tribulations of finding yourself.”

So far, they’ve got two EPs out and have a third in the works. Expect to hear a lot of originals, and check them out on YouTube and Spotify.

Next up will be Desperate Electric, with the high-energy duo Kayti Korte and Ben Morris, from Butte, playing at Women’s Park June 14.

They were taking Madison, Wisconsin, by storm this past weekend and then headed back to Montana via gigs in Minnesota and North Dakota.

They like to describe their music as “electro-soul-pop-funk.”

“They’re a vibe,” writes Jake Iverson in the Billings Gazette. But more than that, they’re also a couple in love and “you can feel the heat.”

“We met at Montana State University nine years ago,” said Korte. “Five years ago we started making music together.”

When Korte and Morris get on stage “something comes over them,” writes Iverson. “Pretty soon it’s infecting the audience as well.”

“Be ready to bring your dancing shoes,” said Korte. We like to get groovy and be funky. We like to boogie”

“Quirky. Fun. High energy live show,” added Morris.

As to the band name, it’s well earned.

They started out as a four-piece band with a grueling touring schedule and lost some band members right before some scheduled gigs.

“Out of desperation we leaned into the half-electric sound,” said Morris, who has a degree in music technology that he’s definitely putting to use.

“We’re really excited to play Alive at Five,” said Korte, adding that the music and the event are top-rated.

They’ll be playing original music from their newest album, “What Do You Want?” and some of their older tunes.

Other bands playing this season include:

June 21: Kendrick & Mondie (Helena band – folk/Americana) at Women's Park

June 28: Big Ska Country (East Helena - ska) at Women's Park

July 5: Off in the Woods (Polson - rock) at Women's Park

July 12: The Dead & Down (Bozeman – Southern rock/alt country) at Women's Park

July 19: Madeline Hawthorne (Bozeman – Americana) at Pioneer Park

July 26: John Roberts y Pan Blanco (Billings/Los Angeles – blend of soul, funk, salsa, West African music and more) Pioneer Park

Aug. 2: Rocket to Uranus (Helena - ‘60s psychedelic surf music) Pioneer Park

Aug. 9: Justin Case Band (Helena - pop, classic country rock) at Pioneer Park

Aug. 16: Hornbread (Bozeman - ska) at Pioneer Park

Aug. 23: Fireside Collective (Bozeman - Americana/folk) on Lawrence Street

In addition to high energy dance music and a fun social scene, you can also look forward to yoga (starting at 4 p.m.) plus an array of food trucks and kids’ events.

Hours are 5-8:30 p.m., with music starting at 5:30.

More information can be found online at https://downtownhelena.com/