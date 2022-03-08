Alive at Five returning to downtown Helena this summer

Dust off your dancing shoes for another summer of Alive at Five in downtown Helena.
The annual summer concert series will run for 10 Wednesday nights starting on June 1 with a performance by Helena's own Copper Queen band, according to an announcement from Downtown Helena, Inc. on Tuesday.
The concerts will feature bands from Helena, East Helena, Bozeman, Missoula, Los Angeles, Charlottesville and New Orleans.
Each concert will benefit a local nonprofit:
- June 1: Copper Queen on Lawrence Street, benefiting United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area
- June 8: Boot Juice at Women's Park, benefiting YWCA Helena
- June 15: Shakewell at Women's Park, benefiting ExplorationWorks
- June 22: Madeline Hawthorne at Women's Park, benefiting Helena Area Community Foundation
- June 29: Lord Nelson at Women's Park, benefiting Holter Museum of Art
- July 6: Big Ska Country at Great Northern, benefiting Mountain-Pacific Quality Health
- July 13: Dave Jordan & the NIA at Pioneer Park, benefiting Career Training Institute
- July 20: Ten Years Gone at Pioneer Park, benefiting Grandstreet Theatre
- July 27: John Roberts y Pan Blanco at Pioneer Park, benefiting Rocky Mountain Development Council
- Aug. 3: Hardwood Heart at Pioneer Park, benefiting Prickly Pear Land Trust
The weekly events will include a variety of local food trucks:
- Adventure Dogs (loaded hot dogs)
- Bad Betty’s Barbecue (barbecue)
- Eat Greekish (Greek food)
- Missionary Food Truck (Mexican food)
- Montana REDS (locally-sourced burgers and fries)
- Mountain Berry Bowls (loaded acai smoothie bowls)
- Pink Patties (smash burgers, fries, and milkshakes)
- Rockstarr BBQ (barbecue)
- Southpaw Street (Asian fusion street food)
- Tropical Sno (snow cones and flavored ice)
Downtown Helena is still looking for staff to assist with the events. You can find more information online at https://downtownhelena.com.