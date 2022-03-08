 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alive at Five returning to downtown Helena this summer

Alive at Five

Helenans gather at Pioneer Park for the weekly Alive at Five concert series in July 2021.

 GARY MARSHALL, bmgphotos.com

Dust off your dancing shoes for another summer of Alive at Five in downtown Helena. 

The annual summer concert series will run for 10 Wednesday nights starting on June 1 with a performance by Helena's own Copper Queen band, according to an announcement from Downtown Helena, Inc. on Tuesday.

Alive at Five 2022 schedule

The Alive at Five 2022 summer concert schedule.

The concerts will feature bands from Helena, East Helena, Bozeman, Missoula, Los Angeles, Charlottesville and New Orleans.

Each concert will benefit a local nonprofit: 

The weekly events will include a variety of local food trucks:

Downtown Helena is still looking for staff to assist with the events. You can find more information online at https://downtownhelena.com.

