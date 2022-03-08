Alive at Five returning to downtown Helena this summer

Dust off your dancing shoes for another summer of Alive at Five in downtown Helena.

The annual summer concert series will run for 10 Wednesday nights starting on June 1 with a performance by Helena's own Copper Queen band, according to an announcement from Downtown Helena, Inc. on Tuesday.

The concerts will feature bands from Helena, East Helena, Bozeman, Missoula, Los Angeles, Charlottesville and New Orleans.

Each concert will benefit a local nonprofit:

The weekly events will include a variety of local food trucks:

Downtown Helena is still looking for staff to assist with the events. You can find more information online at https://downtownhelena.com.

