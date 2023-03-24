Jill Alessi, who has more than 20 years of experience in health care and health care operations, will become the new chief executive officer of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health on April 3, the nonprofit organization’s board of directors announced Friday.

She is also an experienced business leader in developing and growing strategic programs that support health outcomes and quality health care and address fiscal responsibility and social determinants of health, Mountain-Pacific officials said. Alessi is a registered nurse and holds a master’s degree in health care administration.

“We were very impressed with Jill’s innovative ideas, professionalism and experience,” said Mountain-Pacific Board Chair Allison Minugh, PhD, who is the CEO at Datacorp out of Cheyenne, Wyoming. “She will build on what Mountain-Pacific has accomplished over the past 50 years and lead us into our next phase of growth and service.”

Alessi was appointed after a nationwide search and a selection process involving the organization’s board of directors and leadership staff.

She succeeds Sara Medley, who retired from Mountain-Pacific in February and had been with Mountain-Pacific for 45 years.

“I am honored to lead this organization,” Alessi said in a news release. “I am so inspired by the work Mountain-Pacific does and the intelligent, passionate and creative professionals I’ve already met who do that great work."

"Mountain-Pacific supports so many health care providers, professionals and patients, and I strive to empower the leaders, partners and staff to achieve even greater success," she said.

Mountain-Pacific is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit health care improvement organization that holds federal, state and commercial contracts to support quality of care for Medicare and Medicaid members and all patients and families.

