Alert issued for woman missing from Helena

Christina Kennedy is described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound white woman with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was last seen Tuesday wearing a calf-length dress.

Kennedy left her residence Tuesday morning but did not return home in the evening like usual. She suffers from mental health issues and is off her medications and may be unstable, authorities said, and she has been known to walk into strangers' homes uninvited. There is concern for her well-being and safety.