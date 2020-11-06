Alert issued for woman missing from Helena

A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 24-year-old woman last seen Friday in Helena.

Kayla Janae James, 24, is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white woman with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and Red Slide sandals.

James is missing under suspicious circumstances and there is concern for her safety, according to an advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 or dial 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0