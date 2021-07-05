Alert issued for teen who ran from Helena hospital

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 19-year-old woman who ran from St. Peter’s Health in Helena early Monday morning.

Kayci Marya Grace Armstrong is a white woman with brown eyes and bright red hair. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen at 12:45 a.m. wearing a dark sweatshirt and jean shorts and has a backpack and purse with her.

“Kayci is believed to have been using illegal drugs and struggling with suicidal ideations,” the alert says. “She recently has not been taking required medications for her mental health. Kayci fled St. Peter’s Health on foot while receiving treatment early this morning. There is concern that she may try to harm herself.”

Anyone with information on Armstrong is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 447-8461 or dial 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 17 Angry 0