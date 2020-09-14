 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alert issued for teen missing from Helena
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Alert issued for teen missing from Helena

  • 0

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Helena. 

Justice T. Conway Griffith is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her left forearm and a piercing on the left side of her nose. 

She was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at 804 Camelot Court in Helena. She was wearing silver clothing. 

Authorities say Griffith is a runaway with suicidal tendencies and is on bipolar medication.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 or dial 911. 

Justice T Conway Griffith

Justice T Conway Griffith
0 comments
0
0
0
10
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Work underway in first phase of Black Butte Copper Project
State & Regional

Work underway in first phase of Black Butte Copper Project

  • 5 min to read

“I’m glad we didn’t do this 30 years ago because there were a lot of things different back in those days. The regulations were not as stringent, people’s mindsets were different and I think we’re doing a far far better job of it now than we probably could’ve conceived of 30 years ago and I’m very glad for that.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News