Alert issued for teen missing from Helena
A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old girl missing from Helena.

Evelynne Williams is described as a 5-foot-6, 100-pound white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green and black AC/DC T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Authorities say Williams is suicidal and possibly hitchhiking to Wyoming.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 447-8293 or call 911.

