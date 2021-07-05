Alert issued for teen boy last seen in Helena

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old boy last seen in Helena Sunday night.
Alhius James Lamere is a Native American boy with brown eyes and black hair, and he usually dresses in all black clothing. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds.
Lamere left a home in Helena on foot around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officials said there is concern he may be armed with a handgun and might try to harm himself.
“If located, please do not approach, and call the Helena Police Department immediately,” the advisory says.
Call the Helena Police Department at 447-8461 or dial 911.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.