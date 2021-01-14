 Skip to main content
Alert issued for missing man last seen in Clancy
Alert issued for missing man last seen in Clancy

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for Eric Michael Kelley, 36, who was last seen 4:30 pm. Wednesday in Clancy.

eric kelly.PNG

Eric Kelley

Kelley did not return home from work Wednesday night and is acting out of character, officials said, adding there is concern for his welfare.

Kelley is white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, and 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing work clothes, possibly Carhartt jeans. He drives a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Montana veteran plate number G4770.

People with information on Kelley should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 or call 911.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

