A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 47-year-old Helena man after his crashed truck was found near a ranch north of town.
Philip Arthur Pietz is described as a 5-foot-10, 120-pound white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen Dec. 2 in the Walmart parking lot wearing a blue jacket with a fur hood.
According to the advisory, Pietz is transient and lives in his parking lot in his truck.
"Due to the circumstances and the length of time he has been missing, he is considered endangered," the advisory says.
Anyone with information about Pietz is asked to contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406-447-3233 or call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.