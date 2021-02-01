 Skip to main content
Alert issued for missing Helena boy
Alert issued for missing Helena boy

Ceddrick James “C.J.” Flanagan

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old Helena boy last seen leaving his home late Sunday.

Ceddrick James “C.J.” Flanagan is described as a 5-foot-2, 106-pound Black male with green eyes and brown hair.

He left his home on foot at 11 p.m. Sunday wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and authorities are concerned for his safety because he is not dressed for the weather conditions.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 447-8461 or dial 911.

