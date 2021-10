The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a 17-year-old Clancy boy last seen Oct. 11.

Justice Barry is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds, with a recently shaved head. There is concern for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the sheriff's office at (406) 225-4075 or dial 911.

