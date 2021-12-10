 Skip to main content
Alert issued for 2-year-old allegedly taken by non-custodial mother

Misti Harris

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Friday requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 2-year-old Leona Mathis, who was allegedly taken by her non-custodial mother.

Leona is white and 2 feet 11 inches tall. She weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was allegedly taken by her non-custodial mother, Misti Harris, to an unknown location when Child Protective Services tried to remove her from custody, officials said.

Harris, 39. made suicidal statements and there is concern for Leona’s safety, authorities said.

Officials did not have a photo of Mathis, but did provide one of Harris.

If you have any information on their location, call the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-442-3233 or call 9-1-1.

