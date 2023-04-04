Author Ivan Doig and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, who was Montana’s first Native American legislator, have been inducted into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans.

Montana Historical Society Director Molly Kruckenberg and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, as well as Montana’s congressional delegation, recognized the achievements of these two exceptional Montanans during a March 1 ceremony at the capitol rotunda in Helena. The gallery is in the west wing of the capitol.

“Montana is full of men and women who deserve the designation of ‘outstanding,’” Kruckenberg said. “This year’s inductees are enormously qualified to be honored in this manner.”

Doig, a Montana author and historian, devoted his career to telling the stories of ordinary people and examining the ways western lands shaped their lives. His diverse works, which include 13 novels and three non-fiction books, challenged the mythologized West and framed it in the larger context of what it means to be an American.

In 2007, Doig was recognized with the Wallace Stegner Award for making a sustained contribution to the cultural identity of the American West. Doig died April 9, 2015, at age 76.

Historian Marcella Walter and her late husband, Dave, were close friends of Ivan Doig and his wife, Carol. Walter spoke on behalf of Carol, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

“Ivan gave us an honest, clear-eyed view of this place those who inhabit it,” Walter said.

Akers was an Assiniboine woman who was Montana’s first Native legislator and championed Indian self-determination during the 20th century. Following her legislative tenure, she was Montana’s first coordinator of Indian welfare.

In addition to her political service in Helena, she was a fixture in Washington, D.C. for more than 60 years, fighting for passage of key federal legislation including the Indian Citizenship Act and the Indian Civil Rights Act.

She died June 5, 1986, having dedicated her life to securing opportunity for American Indians, especially members of the Fort Peck tribes.

Eddy Crowley, a great nephew of Akers, recalled “Auntie Doll” as a woman of integrity who was not afraid to take on big issues.

“She was passionate about equality for everyone,” Crowley said. “She would have been honored, yet humbled, to accept this award.”

The gallery was established by the Montana State Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who “made contributions of state or national significance to their selected fields while epitomizing the unique spirit and character that defines Montana.” The program is operated by the Montana Historical Society.

Eight inductees were chosen in 2016 for the gallery, but only two are initiated every biennium. Inductees are rotated into the gallery every two years when the Legislature is in session; each is honored for an eight-year period.

Nominees must have been born, raised or lived a significant period of time in Montana. No living persons are eligible for nomination.

Other than Doig and Akers, inductees are:

Alma Smith Jacobs, librarian and activist (1916 - 1997)

John Gustave Link and Charles Sidney Haire, architects (1870–1954 and 1857–1925)

Joseph Medicine Crow, war chief, historian and mentor (1913–2016)

Fannie Sperry Steele, bucking horse champion and outfitter (1887–1983)

Mildred Walker, novelist (1905–1998)

James Welch, writer and storyteller (1940 - 2003)