Air-quality monitors added in Helena area to check smoke from prescribed burns

More air quality monitors have been added this winter to track smoke from prescribed burning by the U.S. Forest Service’s Helena Ranger District and the city of Helena, Montana Department of Environmental Quality officials said Wednesday.

Monitors have been added to Bear Gulch, Pioneer Park and Le Grande Cannon Boulevard. Locations were selected based on proximity to planned fires, anticipated down-valley smoke drainage and population density, officials said.

The ranger district has a large amount of prescribed burning planned this winter to reduce hazardous fuels, which will in-turn help lessen impacts from wildfires near the community and improve overall forest health. Burning is anticipated to occur along the Mount Helena Ridge, Grizzly Gulch, Orofino Gulch and Wakina Sky Gulch between January and March.

Also, the city will be burning slash piles on nearly 50 acres to help reduce fire risk on open land on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension.

Wintertime burning is challenging from an air quality perspective because daily atmospheric heating and mixing cycles are often too weak to clear smoke, compared to other seasons. Stagnant air episodes, known as inversions, frequently trap pollutants at the surface for days, or even weeks, at a time, DEQ officials said. Snow on the ground for wintertime burning provides conditions that allow personnel to be more efficient and makes the burn piles easier to control.

The Forest Service and city are working with DEQ to identify good windows for burning based on when smoke will be transported up and away from the sites as effectively as possible, officials said. There will still be residual smoke that settles and drains into valleys overnight.

Data from the temporary monitors are publicly available on EPA’s AirNow Fire and Smoke map. This map displays data from temporary monitors and low-cost monitors purchased by private citizens, in addition to DEQ’s regulatory monitors.

To view data from the monitors visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/#.

The Forest Service will be posting burn-day notifications on Facebook (@HLCNF) and Twitter (@LewisandClarkNF). To view a map of where burning is anticipated to occur in the area, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xtaVk.

The city will post notifications of its burning activities on Facebook (@CityofHelena) and Twitter (@city_helena).

