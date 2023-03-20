Montana Agriculture Week is March 19-25, with Montana Agriculture Day slated for Tuesday. This year features a theme of “Agriculture. Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”

Agriculture remains the No. 1 industry in Montana.

According to Montana Agriculture Statistics Service, the Treasure State has 21,700 farms and ranches with 66% of the land used for rangeland or pasture and more than 28% in cropland. Winter wheat tops the list of crops grown in Montana, with 2.2 million cattle and calves in the state.

“Many people don’t realize that 98% of all U.S. farms are owned by individuals, family partnerships or family corporations,” Montana Farm Bureau President Cyndi Johnson said. “Just 2% of America’s farms and ranches are owned by non-family corporations or other entities.”

Johnson said in a news release that farm and rancher families make up less than 2% of the U.S. population, growing a range of conventional, biotech and organic crops. Whether their businesses are big or small, today’s farmers and ranchers strive for continuous improvement in food production.

“America’s farmers and ranchers are proud to grow the safe and sustainable food, fiber and renewable fuel we all rely on. Farmers are using less land than ever before while producing more. Thirty years ago, it would have taken 100 million more acres to produce the same amount of food, feed and fuel that farmers are growing today,” said Johnson, a Conrad wheat farmer.

Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Missouri River Brewing Co. in East Helena on Monday to discuss how the operation expands ag opportunities for Montana producers. Opening in 2020, it serves more than two dozen beers brewed in-house with premium Montana ingredients. He was joined on the visit by Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark and Montana Farm Bureau Federation members.

"Sourcing many of its ingredients locally, Missouri River Brewing adds value to our high-quality commodities and returns that premium to the rightful recipient – Montana producers,” Gianforte said in an email. The governor has also proclaimed March as Montana Agriculture Month.

Co-owner Scott Hansing said Montana farmers are a part of the brewing company's success and noted Montana is one of the top hop producers in the country.

The brewing company's food menu features a burger complete with grass-finished beef from Heart K Bar Ranch in Frenchtown, buns by Grateful Bread Bakery in Helena, and french fries from potatoes grown in Manhattan.

Other agricultural facts from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation:

• A typical Holstein dairy cow weighs 1,500 pounds and will produce an average of more than 25,000 pounds of milk each year.

• Pizza comes from America’s farms and ranches. Americans consume more than 3 billion pizzas annually.

• A bushel of wheat yields 42 one-and-a-half-pound commercial loaves of white bread or about 90 one-pound loaves of whole wheat bread.

• U.S. agricultural exports were valued at $177 billion in 2021, an 18% increase relative to 2020. Imports grew by almost 17% in 2021 to $171 billion.

• Environmental stewardship is a priority for farmers and ranchers. Agriculture’s achievements over the last few decades show they can continue to be part of climate-smart solutions.

• Farmers receive only 14 cents (on average) out of every retail dollar spent on food that is eaten at home and away from home. Off-farm costs – marketing expenses associated with processing, wholesaling, distributing and retailing of food products – account for 86 cents of every retail dollar spent on food.

At a Montana Stockgrowers Association lunch Monday, the governor recognized March 20 as the third annual Montana Meat Day, encouraging all Montanans to mark the day with some world-class beef, chicken, lamb or pork from Montana producers.

For more information on agriculture, visit mfbf.org and fb.org.

This story contains information from a state of Montana news release.