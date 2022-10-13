Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ returns to Grandstreet stage for Halloween

A blizzard traps seven strangers at Monkswell Manor while a murderer is on the loose.

A short time later, a police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the guest house proprietors and their guests.

The name of Monkswell Manor was found in a notebook at the scene of a recent murder.

Thus unfolds “The Mousetrap,” one of Agatha Christie’s most famous murder mysteries, on stage at Grandstreet Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Oct. 30.

It soon becomes clear the murderer is among them when one of the guests is killed.

The eccentric guests include a flighty architect who loves antique furniture, an annoyingly critical former magistrate, a retired Army major, an aloof woman traveler with a mysterious past and a badly disguised foreigner who claims his car overturned in a snowdrift.

Now that they’re all trapped – who will be next?

And why has this Agatha Christie play so gripped the imagination of audiences that it has run nonstop on London’s West End, since opening in 1952, (except for a COVID hiatus)? Still running today, it holds the record for the world’s longest-running play.

“It’s a classic Agatha Christie formula – take a handful of eccentric characters and put them in a situation where they’re trapped…where we watch the characters unravel and point their finger at each other as we try to figure out who the killer is,” said director Jeff Downing.

This production has the typical perfectionist stamp that marks a Downing-directed play – an incredible eye for historic detail in the set design, as well as the perfect vintage costumes, just the right sinister atmosphere and, of course, some wonderful acting.

Downing has been scouting antique stores and also friends’ furniture to get just the right look for Monkswell Manor in the period right after World War II.

“I like designing moody rooms like this one. It’s like the house is another character in the play.” Expect to see a snow storm raging outside the window and a fire roaring in the fireplace.

Downing’s also been relishing the hunt for just the right clothes. “Almost everything they are wearing is a true vintage piece.

“I’ve really taken a shine to this genre,” he added, and particularly enjoys producing suspenseful murder mysteries at Halloween-time.

This will be the third time in Grandstreet’s recent history that it’s producing a Halloween murder mystery. Previous productions were “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” by Ken Ludwig in 2017 and another Christie classic, “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2019.

The last time Grandstreet performed “The Mousetrap” was during its 1975-’76 opening season, so the timing seems perfect for its return.

The cast is really exceptional, Downing said. Two members will have appeared in all three murder productions – Tyler Redden and Alan Zackheim.

“I love this genre. It’s basically a character parade. Here’s a lovely young couple that opens a boarding house and here comes the first guest… It’s that great mix of comedic/eccentric characters and really juicy suspense.

“It’s perfect for the spooky season. It has the perfect mix of comedy and suspense.”

Adding to the creepy atmosphere is the ominous signature tune of “Three Blind Mice” that eerily floats through the air just as the murderer is about to strike.

And someone has cut the phone line, truly trapping them all in the house for the duration of the storm.

“You all had opportunity,” states Sergeant Trotter accusingly, after a body is found.

And just about everyone looks pretty darn suspicious – from Major Metcalf, claiming to be exploring the cellar during a murder, to Paravicini with his outlandish accent and a knack for playing “Three Blind Mice” on the piano. Even the proprietors are eyed with suspicion.

“I completely underestimated this fun murder mystery,” said Grandstreet veteran Julia Harris, who plays guest house owner Mollie. She’s finding her role to be a lot more complex than she initially imagined.

Ralston is the type of “stiff upper lip” character who just tries to put bad things, like World War II and her past behind her.

Harris’ favorite part of the play “is the parade of characters…who show up at Mollie’s and Giles’ house. They’re all eccentric.”

She’s excited to be part of a play that’s not only made world theater history, but also local theater history – in helping to launch Grandstreet.

She’s hoping Helenans are ready to start gathering again, with the pandemic somewhat behind them. “‘Tis the season” for suspense.

Zackheim calls his character, Paravicini, “a man of mystery.”

He relishes his “deviousness” and “devilishness,” adding that the role has just been an absolute joy to play.

Other guests are immediately suspicious of his surprise arrival, his accent of “slightly indeterminate origin” and his poor attempt at using makeup for his disguise.

“It’s just a really fun time. It’s a great spooky, cold weather murder mystery, in the classic Agatha Christie style with lots of goofy characters and people popping in and out of doorways.”

And, shh…if you know the twist ending… audiences have been asked for decades to keep it a secret.

Performances are Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 30, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com

Tickets are $27—Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23—Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17—Kids 18 and under.