After October spike, Carroll College down to five active COVID cases

After reporting about 70 active COVID-19 cases in mid-October, Carroll College announced that the number of cases associated with the campus has dropped to just five as of Nov. 2.

"At the time of that increase, we instituted a number of initiatives to help bring the numbers down such as symptomatic testing across campus, grab-and-go dining and temporarily closing some large communal spaces such as the HAC and PE Center," Carroll President John Cech said. "We are incredibly encouraged by the response of our student in taking the increase seriously and making efforts to help mitigate any further spread."

Cech said was is the willingness of students to adhere to these initiatives, wear masks, keep their distance and avoid large gatherings that helped bring this number down significantly.

As a result, the college has been able to resume in-person dining and re-open its athletics facilities.

Cech said the college continues to offer asymptomatic testing to all students, faculty and staff, and to in-season athletes who require weekly tests. Cech said Carroll is the only college in Montana that is conducting asymptomatic testing on such a wide scale.