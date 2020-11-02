After October spike, Carroll College down to five active COVID cases

After reporting about 70 active COVID-19 cases in mid-October, Carroll College announced that the number of cases associated with the campus has dropped to just five as of Nov. 2.
"At the time of that increase, we instituted a number of initiatives to help bring the numbers down such as symptomatic testing across campus, grab-and-go dining and temporarily closing some large communal spaces such as the HAC and PE Center," Carroll President John Cech said. "We are incredibly encouraged by the response of our student in taking the increase seriously and making efforts to help mitigate any further spread."
Cech said was is the willingness of students to adhere to these initiatives, wear masks, keep their distance and avoid large gatherings that helped bring this number down significantly.
As a result, the college has been able to resume in-person dining and re-open its athletics facilities.
Cech said the college continues to offer asymptomatic testing to all students, faculty and staff, and to in-season athletes who require weekly tests. Cech said Carroll is the only college in Montana that is conducting asymptomatic testing on such a wide scale.
"This summer we had made the decision to complete our fall semester prior to the Thanksgiving break to reduce the risks associated with travel and the overlap with flu season," Cech said. "Because of this, we will strongly encourage our students to get tested prior to the Thanksgiving break to help make certain they are not unknowingly bringing the virus back to their communities and families."
A relatively new measure implemented by the college is being called the COVID Cash program, which is co-sponsored by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. Cech said that each week, students who are exemplary examples of COVID-19 prevention are randomly selected by spotters on campus and have their names placed in a drawing for three $50 gift cards and other prizes.
During the first week, Cech himself was the one who observed the students on campus.
"The concept behind this is to provide positive reinforcement for students who are serving as outstanding role models," Cech said.
According to Cech, when planning for an in-person fall semester over the summer, administrators couldn't truly know what fall would bring. He said they came in well-prepared with a robust plan but had to adapt to a fluid situation. Cech said they knew how important it was for students to return to an in-person semester and were confident they would do what was asked of them.
"We recognize that we are not out of the woods yet with the virus, but we are very pleased with the terrific cooperation of our students, faculty and staff in practicing the appropriate behavior to minimize infection," Cech said. "At Carroll, we will continue to stress the importance of working diligently to provide a safe environment for our campus and greater Helena community."
At Helena College the number of reported active cases has remained relatively low. The Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two cases on Helena College's campus in early October. As of the report published last week, that number has not changed.
"Our entire campus community has been incredibly diligent in following protocols we put in place to help keep everyone healthy and safe," said acting Dean Dr. Sandra Bauman.
