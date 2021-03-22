After losing an estimated $500K, Helena Civic Center looking forward to more events

Ponozzo said excitement about getting out in public is not just reserved for the civic center.

“The phone is ringing off the hook at the Park and Rec department as people are wanting to book parks,” she said. “People are just sort of going into summer feeling they want to get out and schedule events that have been canceled multiple times.”

Drenda Niemann, health officer with Lewis and Clark Public Health, urged people to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

“It’s important for the community to understand we are not out of the woods yet – there could still be a resurgence of the virus in the county despite the low numbers we’re currently seeing,” she said in an email.

She said the department understands the need to get back to a sense of normalcy, “but we encourage our community members and event organizers to remember what got us to this point. Physical distancing, staying home when we’re sick, avoiding large crowds, wearing masks – these are proven ways to fight the virus and keep it from having a strong resurgence.”

Niemann said event organizers should take extra precautions despite the lifting of the regulations.