After losing an estimated $500K, Helena Civic Center looking forward to more events

As Lewis and Clark County slowly emerges from its COVID-19 restrictions, the Helena Civic Center has plans for more shows that city officials hope will toss the city’s premier event venue even more into the spotlight.
Bridget Johnston, interim general manager of the civic center, said they have just come off the March 13 Battle of the Bands and have a Matthew West concert on March 29. There are two events planned for April 3 -- Mountain Force MMA (mixed martial arts) at night and Grappling Industries (a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission-wrestling tournament) earlier in the day. Also, comedian Bill Engvall is set to perform May 2.
Humorist David Sedaris, who has had to reschedule twice, is now set to appear in November.
Johnston said entertainers are excited about getting back out in front in public, and Montana may get some advantages for scheduling events because of that.
She said she believes people are excited about the events, but some have mixed feelings due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I think a lot of people are itching to get out, but some people are still very reserved,” Johnston said.
She said the building has continued to operate through the coronavirus pandemic.
“The civic center has been open the whole time and decided we are a big facility and a great place to social distance,” she said.
She notes the center, which is soon to celebrate its 100th anniversary, has room for board meetings, and was used by the municipal court and district court.
“We just made sure we stuck within the guidelines of the health department,” she said. “Everything we have done has had their blessing, their approval.”
In the two years before COVID-19, there were about 120 events a year. Not counting all the court dates and board meetings, there have been “significantly less” since COVID-19 hit, because so many events were canceled.
She said there has been an estimated revenue loss of $300,000 so far in fiscal year 2021, which started July 1.
Helena's Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said it was estimated to be a $400,000-$500,000 loss of revenue, if you include the year before.
“I think we can safely say there has been a half-a-million dollar revenue loss here to date,” due to COVID-19, she said.
Officials said the Civic Center, at 340 Neil Ave., can fit 2,000 people in its auditorium and 600 in its ballroom.
“We still have COVID plans in place for all of our events and we will keep those in place for a while,” Ponozzo said.
Johnston said the Engvall show, which has been postponed before, may be postponed again if the auditorium is not allowed to seat 2,000.
Ponozzo said excitement about getting out in public is not just reserved for the civic center.
“The phone is ringing off the hook at the Park and Rec department as people are wanting to book parks,” she said. “People are just sort of going into summer feeling they want to get out and schedule events that have been canceled multiple times.”
Drenda Niemann, health officer with Lewis and Clark Public Health, urged people to remain vigilant against COVID-19.
“It’s important for the community to understand we are not out of the woods yet – there could still be a resurgence of the virus in the county despite the low numbers we’re currently seeing,” she said in an email.
She said the department understands the need to get back to a sense of normalcy, “but we encourage our community members and event organizers to remember what got us to this point. Physical distancing, staying home when we’re sick, avoiding large crowds, wearing masks – these are proven ways to fight the virus and keep it from having a strong resurgence.”
Niemann said event organizers should take extra precautions despite the lifting of the regulations.
“They must do everything they can to protect the citizens of this county, she said. “If not, our numbers will rise and the ‘normalcy’ we’re all seeking will be pushed back even further. That said, LCPH urges event organizers to work with us to come up with workable plans to ensure the safety of our communities.”
Johnston said the Civic Center is diligent about following the rules. The staff has been trained about cleaning and making sure people are wearing masks. She said most people have been good about wearing a mask and are offered one for free if they don’t have one.
“They want to be here, so they are pretty good about it,” he said.
Johnston said the March 13 Battle of the Bands was the first time the civic center has produced a large entertainment show, noting the facility usually works through promoters. The event featured 12 bands from Montana.
The winning band received $1,000, a trophy, and an invite to play a paid performance at Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. The bands were picked through nominations on Facebook.
She said nearly 350 people attended and there were 60 who watched streaming live. She plans to make it an annual event. The event was won by Jarred Hanson & the SunsAh406.
“The audience was really excited to be here,” Johnston said, adding people liked hearing live music.
“Some of the bands have not played in a year,” she said. “They were excited to get out and see people.”
She said she plans for the civic to produce more shows.
“We do have other events in mind to produce,” Johnston said.
In 2019, the Helena City Commission dissolved the Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board. The commission has yet to decide if it will replace the board or what direction it will take. City officials cited poor communication with the panel as one of the reasons.
The board was established in 1972 to advise the city commission on matters related to the civic center.
