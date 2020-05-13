After competition canceled, Helena robotics team pivots to face masks and shields

The team filled orders for the Billings Clinic, Billings Police Department, dentist offices and physical therapy offices. Then Ellis had the idea to help out by making masks for others.

"At this point we decided to put something on our Facebook to let individuals know about it," Ellis said. "We wanted to help the community. Boy did we get flooded with requests."

The team would make masks and allow people to pick them up from Ellis' front porch. Some thankful people donated money to the team, and others sent thank you cards.

"That is something we will hold onto forever," Ellis said.

As the demand for masks declined, Ellis and the team shifted to making full face shields. Even now Ellis is still receiving requests for face shields.

The face shields are a more complicated design, according to Ellis. It starts with cutting the plastic material to fit a mask, then the team has to drill holes without the material cracking. Ellis then heats and bends the material into shape without it breaking. Then the Fusion team adds elastic and Ellis adds foam to make the shield rest more comfortably on the face.

In all, it takes about two and a half hours of 3D printing and about 45 minutes of labor to assemble a single mask.