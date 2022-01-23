Afghan refugees start a new life in Helena

Afghan refugees in Helena | Part one Through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, local nonprofit Hands On Global plans to bring about 15 refugees to the Helena area over the coming months. This three-part series will document the experience these refugees will face as they arrive, settle in and move forward as long-term members of the community.

After arriving in Helena earlier this month, a young family from war-torn Afghanistan moved into what is likely the first safe home they have ever known.

“When I was there, there was bombs going off. People were being shot. It was not a safe place,” said Elinor Edmunds Miller of East Helena, who traveled to Afghanistan eight times since 2003 as a volunteer for the nonprofit Aschiana Foundation, which works with children. “And here it really is a much safer place, and it’s going to take a while for them to not turn around and expect something awful to happen.”

Before they landed in Montana, the two young professionals and their 2-year-old daughter spent about four and a half months living in barracks at a military base in Indiana. There they were vetted by the U.S. Department of State, Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and every eligible refugee who is not already vaccinated receives their COVID-19 shots.

They came to Montana via Missoula, where they spent a few days in a hotel as they were being processed by the International Rescue Committee. Then they were released to the care of Hands On Global, a nonprofit organization that the IRC recently authorized as a cosponsor of the local resettlement program through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT).

The young family came with nothing more than three small suitcases and the clothes on their backs.

As they stepped into their fully furnished Helena apartment for the first time, they found a bouquet of fresh flowers on the table, groceries in the refrigerator, and a team of volunteers eager to carry their bags, prepare a hot meal and help them adjust to their new life in any way possible.

“It was so beautiful, really,” said Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann. “They were very happy, very pleased, and very tired.”

This was the first of several families of Afghan refugees who will be resettling in Helena over the coming weeks and months. HARRT expects to welcome a total of 15 refugees to the community in all.

For safety reasons, the resettlement team is not yet releasing the identities of the refugees or arranging media interviews with them.

“Many of them have left really terrible circumstances and have family left in Afghanistan who are in great danger,” Hellermann said. “There’s some fear about their families there, and there’s some fear about people here and their reaction to them.”

Shortly after arriving in Helena, all incoming refugees participate in interviews so HARRT can assess their immediate needs. Although the resettlement team anticipates that at least one member of every family will speak some English, the language barrier will be one of first to overcome.

Dari, which is a variety of the Persian language also known as Farsi, and Pashto and are the most widely spoken languages in Afghanistan. The resettlement team has connections with volunteers in the area who can serve as translators and plans to help the refugees enroll in English as a Second Language programs.

As part of their orientation, the refugees will also learn about the laws and culture of their new home. HARRT members will help them register for the Selective Service System and enroll in public benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid.

“That’s part of our responsibility is to enroll them in these programs once they arrive,” Hellermann said.

The IRC provides car seats to the families that need them, along with a cellphone with service for two months. The Helena resettlement team will conduct home visits as often as once a week for the first month and less often after that.

The refugees are being housed in seven downtown apartments provided by two local landlords at no cost for the first three months.

“These apartments are not luxury apartments,” Hellermann said. “They are pretty plain.”

However, she said the apartments are clean and safe. And the refugees can stay there as long as the rent gets paid after the initial three-month grace period.

Although the government provides about $1,225 for each family member, Hellermann said “That goes really quick.”

“We will help them (pay rent) if they can’t, on an as-needed basis, but the goal is to get them self-sufficient,” she said. “And how long will that take? I think it’s an individual thing.”

Hellermann said the IRC believes self-sufficiency is possible within three months, “but to me that seems like a huge leap.” That’s why HARRT plans to remain active for at least a year.

All of the apartments are located within walking distance to Safeway and the Downtown Walking Mall, Hellermann said. Until they are able to drive, the refugees will have to rely on public transportation and volunteers when they need to travel farther.

“We don’t have great public transportation here,” Hellermann said. “We’re kind of dependent on the Dial-A-Ride.”

According to Miller, who volunteers for HARRT, much of their food will likely come from the Helena Food Share and the Salvation Army at first.

“We have a group of people that will help our clients get to Helena Food Share to get food, and we can also do grocery home deliveries to them if they can’t get out,” she said.

Volunteers are also available to take the refugees shopping in local grocery stores, which might be a first for some of them. Although the bigger cities in Afghanistan have open air markets, schools and even grocery stores, she said, “If you lived in a small, rural community, it would be very different.”

HARRT has received donations of everything from clothing to kitchen supplies, televisions and furniture to help the refugees land on their feet.

“Whenever we needed something, someone just ran out and got it and donated that expense,” Hellermann said.

Now the resettlement team needs monetary donations to help the refugees get through their first year in Helena. Hellermann said HARRT is fully funded by donations, but she is hoping to secure some grant money as well.

Financial donations can be sent to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Drive, Helena, MT 59602, Attn: Afghans.

“Keep in mind, they are coming here with basically nothing,” Hellermann said. “They’ve lost family members. They’ve lost their homes. They’ve lost their community and they’ve lost their country.”

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

