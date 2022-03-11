Afghan refugees in Helena adjust to new lives

Several families of Afghan refugees brought to Helena by Hands On Global have begun adjusting to their new lives.

According to executive director Valerie Hellermann, all of the men are working and all of the children have enrolled in school. This is save for one single man who arrived just last week.

"They've made excellent progress," Hellermann said. "They've opened bank accounts, they are doing their shopping on their own at this point."

Hands on Global through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, said late last year it plans to bring about 15 refugees to the Helena area over the coming months.

Hellermann said they've even done a bit of reunification since the families arrived. One of the families that arrived about a month ago had a brother that ended up in New Jersey, and they brought him out here. Additionally, a cousin of that family ended up in Alabama and was relatively unhappy. Hands On Global managed to reach out to organizations in that area and bring him to Helena too.

According to Hellermann, this separation in Kabul, Afghanistan, was common due to the chaos in the area. These men were all former Afghan soldiers fighting against the Taliban, who were evacuated by the US Army. She said they often got separated there and it took a while for them to find each other again.

Jamie Harmon, a core team member at Hands On Global, said the biggest challenges that have faced the refugees are language barriers and cultural differences. Hellermann said some are doing very well at learning English and others are struggling.

"Learning a language is very hard," Hellermann said. "But there are a lot of resources here."

Two notable examples are the method of shopping and the economy. Hellermann said these families are used to going to open air markets and aren't used to the American style of supermarket. Another major example is that America, for the most part, is not a barter economy. Tackling these cultural differences has been a challenge for the group.

"We don't bargain here. Rent is a fun one, it's not a negotiable thing, but they tried to bargain for lower rent," Harmon said. "They also went to a job interviews and tried to bargain for the pay."

Another thing that has been very different for the refugees is the widespread use of bank accounts. According to Hellermann, Afghanistan is largely a cash-based economy. She said if they lived in Kabul they may have had a bank account, but for many the nebulous idea of where their money goes when using a bank account is something they are adjusting to. The American tax system has also led to some confusion, with Hands On Global members having to explain that income is taxed in the United States.

"They've been very flexible because they know people are trying to help them," Harmon said.

Hellermann said they are wonderful people and the Hands On Global crew have found that they have become friends with them. She said she is proud of the acceptance they've experienced in the Helena community. She noted that they've had over 30 people volunteer at two different seminars.

"We are still getting calls on a daily basis. I am so proud of our Helena community," Hellermann said. "Sometimes people are afraid to engage them, but we do have some that try. We've had a lot of people in Safeway kindly introduce themselves. We've in general had a lot of kindness directed towards them. It has been so positive."

Donations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3sXjfin/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.