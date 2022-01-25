Afghan refugees facing a long road to self-sufficiency

Afghan refugees in Helena | Part three Through its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, local nonprofit Hands On Global plans to bring about 15 refugees to the area over the coming months. This three-part series will document the experience these refugees will face as they arrive, settle in and move forward as long-term members of the community.

For some folks, just moving across town can be an experience that takes some time to adjust, to get acclimated, to decompress and to call the new surroundings "home."

But then again, it all depends on the individual.

About 15 people from war-torn Afghanistan are expected to resettle in Helena over the coming months. Some of the refugees will come with families, others alone.

The refugees will get to stay in their apartments rent-free for three months. After that, they will pay rent and work toward becoming able to make it on their own.

In September, the U.S. government approved $3.6 billion to help with Afghan resettlement efforts. Each family member receives $1,225 to help with rent, furniture and food.

Through its new Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT), local nonprofit Hands On Global is prepared to help them through at least their first year.

And once the aid from HARRT eventually ends?

“They’re going to be facing the same issues that many of our working poor are facing,” said state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, an advocate for the resettlement efforts.

“They’ll be safe,” Hellermann added. “That’s what they get. Safety. There’s no bombs falling. There’s no insurrection, at least not yet.”

And some said there are great opportunities for cultural exchange.

Elinor Edmunds Miller of East Helena, a member of HARTT who traveled to Afghanistan eight times since 2003, saw other advantages.

“And they’ll have access to food, which is something they don’t have there now. And that’s important,” she said. “And their kids can go to school, which they’re not going to school now in Afghanistan. It’s not safe to go to school.”

She noted Helena Food Share provides free food to anyone in need.

Eamon Fahey, deputy director of the International Rescue Committee, a nongovernment agency in Missoula that helps with resettlement efforts, said the goal will be to get the people jobs as quickly as possible, with help from the community, to make the new residents self-sustaining within a short period of time.

“This is where community support is so critical to this process,” he said.

He said the government started the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program in August, in response to Afghanistan people fleeing their country. His agency, the International Rescue Committee, works with federal government to resettle refugees.

He said these are people who had to flee their homes for fear of persecution if they stayed.

Fahey said the Afghans do not have official refugee status, but have resettled in the United States as “humanitarian parolees.” He said the International Rescue Committee agreed to resettle 100 Afghans in Montana. At first the people had to be within 100 miles of the Missoula office, but those rules were relaxed and the Afghan people can now resettle anywhere.

Fahey said the Helena families have been placed under a co-sponsorship agreement in which they work with another agency, Hands On Global. He said Helena is unique in that the families are not paying the first three months of rent. He said they have received a lot of help with food and jobs and efforts to get to the point of being self-sufficient.

“They are off to as good a start as can be,” he said. “There is a lot of support there.”

Fahey said there are also resettlement efforts in Butte, Bozeman, Kalispell and Billings.

Mary Poole, director of Soft Landing Missoula, a grassroots community group that assists refugees and immigrants, offered her “unexpert advice” on resettlement efforts.

She encouraged Helena residents to be very diligent in listening.

Poole said every community is great at some things, and every community has gaps.

“The job is to find gaps and holes and step in there,” she said.

Poole said the refugees will likely run the full spectrum of humanity.

“In the long run, these are human beings who have been to hell and back … and they will need what they need,” she said.

Poole said her experience has taught her to not forget joy, saying friendship and joy are among the most important things a community can bring to those who have resettled.

She said Soft Landing has brought more than 400 people to Montana in five years, including those from Congo, Eritrea (in northeast Africa), Iraq, Syria and now Afghanistan.

She believes the Queen City will be welcoming.

“Missoula has been awesome and I think Helena will be awesome too,” she said, adding Helena has been thinking about bringing in refugees for a long time.

“I think for the most part people make a really great life here and for the most part people are really happy,” she said, adding the refugees are not required to stay in the adoptive towns if they decide to move.

Poole said they have freedom, and some decide to move to places that have larger groups of people from their home country in larger locations.

Hellermann believes those who stay in Helena will become friends with residents and community members, "and we’ll support them as we support our other friends and community members.”

Financial donations for Helena's Afghan refugee resettlement program can be sent to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Drive, Helena, MT 59602, Attn: Afghans.

