 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Afghan refugee to speak at solstice concert in Helena

  • 0
Solstice concert

The 16th annual solstice celebration and concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse avenues in Helena. 

 Photo provided

Basir Rahmati, a refugee from war-torn Afghanistan, will talk about her experience of moving to Helena during the 16th annual solstice celebration and concert next week. 

Hands On Global, the Helena-based nonprofit that helped bring Rahmati and other Afghan refugees to Helena last year, will receive a free-will donation from the audience at the event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse avenues in Helena. 

A Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team volunteer

A Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team volunteer holds up a prayer rug available to Afghan refugees in Helena.

The solstice celebration is a non-denominational event and is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest vocalist MJ Williams performing jazz music. 

Folk singer and Montana native Judy Fjell will perform a holiday song that she has reimagined, called “Carol of a Different Drum.”

People are also reading…

Jewish religious and cultural themes centered on Hanukah and the solstice will be led by Janet Tatz, the lay leader of the Helena Jewish community. 

Returning for the fifth year is the Cohesion Dance Project, a dance company with an expanded perception of dance as an art form that fully embraces people of all ages, abilities, experience and backgrounds. Tanya Call is the founder and artistic director. 

Native American reflections on winter solstice will be led by Dan Pocha and the Magpie Drummers and Singers. 

All solstice participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Helena Food Share. Masks will be available in the lobby and collection boxes for food items will be set up near the entrance. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN expels Iran from women’s rights body for protest crackdowns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News