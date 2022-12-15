Afghan refugee to speak at solstice concert in Helena

Basir Rahmati, a refugee from war-torn Afghanistan, will talk about her experience of moving to Helena during the 16th annual solstice celebration and concert next week.

Hands On Global, the Helena-based nonprofit that helped bring Rahmati and other Afghan refugees to Helena last year, will receive a free-will donation from the audience at the event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse avenues in Helena.

The solstice celebration is a non-denominational event and is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest vocalist MJ Williams performing jazz music.

Folk singer and Montana native Judy Fjell will perform a holiday song that she has reimagined, called “Carol of a Different Drum.”

Jewish religious and cultural themes centered on Hanukah and the solstice will be led by Janet Tatz, the lay leader of the Helena Jewish community.

Returning for the fifth year is the Cohesion Dance Project, a dance company with an expanded perception of dance as an art form that fully embraces people of all ages, abilities, experience and backgrounds. Tanya Call is the founder and artistic director.

Native American reflections on winter solstice will be led by Dan Pocha and the Magpie Drummers and Singers.

All solstice participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Helena Food Share. Masks will be available in the lobby and collection boxes for food items will be set up near the entrance.