A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old boy missing from Helena.
Lorenzo Deserley is described as a 5-foot-6, 100-pound Native American boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday wearing a black Snoop Dog shirt, tan pants and black Vans shoes.
Officials say Deserley is suicidal and has mental health issues and may be attempting to travel to Great Falls.
Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact the Helena Police Department at 447-8461 or call 911.
