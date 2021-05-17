 Skip to main content
Advisory issued for missing man last seen in Helena
Advisory issued for missing man last seen in Helena

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 59-year-old man last seen May 13 in Helena. 

Phillip James Pierre Jr. is described as a 5-foot-10, 250-pound Native American man with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, leg and chest, including two feathers with a heart and rose on his right forearm, a tiger with skulls on his right arm, and a heart with a rose and spade on his left calf. He also has roses, a tribal design, and a heart tattoo on his chest. 

Pierre was last heard from around 5:30 p.m. May 13. He had just traveled from Missoula to Helena but left all of his medications and personal belongings in Missoula. He suffers from a medical condition, and there is concern for his well-being because he does not have his medications. 

Anyone with information on Pierre is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.

Phillip James Pierre Jr.

