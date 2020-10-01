‘Admissions’ -- a “little firecracker of a play” about white privilege

“If there are only so many seats at the table of privilege and opportunity, who’s going to give up their seat?

“People need to hear it. It’s a very sharp, intelligent conversation starter.... I can’t imagine people walking away from this play and not wanting to talk about it.”

As the play opens, Sherri (Julie Johnson), the admissions director at the prestigious and exclusive Hillcrest prep school, has just reached a new achievement in recruiting minorities, where her husband Bill (Scott Pargot) is the head of the school.

But this is also the day that their son Charlie learns that he’s been rejected by Yale, while his best friend, Perry, who is biracial, was admitted.

“The play, in my opinion, has a turning point where it goes from good to great,” said Downing. But that pivot will be for the audience to discern, rather than revealed here.

For Julie Johnson, playing Sherri has been a bit of a revelation.

“She’s smart. She’s got a bit of an edge. ...She’s very focused on diversity until her own son is deferred from Yale, while his friend who is one-quarter black gets in.”