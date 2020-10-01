‘Admissions’ -- a “little firecracker of a play” about white privilege

What happens when a liberal white couple who've devoted their careers to advancing racial and cultural diversity have their only son denied admission to Yale?
“Admissions,” an award-winning drama opening at Grandstreet Theatre 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, grapples with some of today’s hot-button and uncomfortable issues surrounding affirmative action.
Written by Joshua Harmon, “Admissions” won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.
Billed as a “no-holds-barred look at privilege, power and the perils of hypocrisy,” it’s bound to draw some laughs, gasps and just maybe some squirms.
The New York Times called it, “Astonishing and daring. An extraordinary useful and excruciating satire -- of the left, by the left, for the left -- for today.”
It couldn’t be more timely, said director Jeff Downing, during these times when Hollywood celebrity admission scandals and admissions lawsuits regularly grab headlines.
“It’s a little firecracker of a play,” said Downing, who recalls reading the play a year ago and liking it.
But that was prior to the COVID pandemic, and Downing had planned larger stage productions for this season, such as “The Sound of Music” and “Matilda.”
Those are now postponed indefinitely until the pandemic is under control.
So, suddenly, “Admissions,” fit the bill as a small-cast play with a message that would resonate with the Grandstreet audience.
“We are probably one of a small handful of theaters in the country still producing shows,” said Downing. In this case it’s not reckless, he said, because Grandstreet “can make plays relatively inexpensively” and limit the audience in the 200-seat theater to just 40. This allows plenty of space for social distancing.
For those who love and miss live theater, Grandstreet Theatre offers a low-risk way to indulge your love of the arts.
“It was tough to land on something that audiences are going to want to listen to now,” said Downing. “There are so many issues that feel like they are literally ripped from the headlines of the last month.”
Admissions policies and racial quotas at Yale mentioned in the play just made headlines in August, when it was accused of discriminating against Asian-American and white students.
The play even has a passing reference to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death Sept. 18 also roiled the country.
The play’s message is more than just timely, in some ways it’s urgent, said Downing.
“If there are only so many seats at the table of privilege and opportunity, who’s going to give up their seat?
“People need to hear it. It’s a very sharp, intelligent conversation starter.... I can’t imagine people walking away from this play and not wanting to talk about it.”
As the play opens, Sherri (Julie Johnson), the admissions director at the prestigious and exclusive Hillcrest prep school, has just reached a new achievement in recruiting minorities, where her husband Bill (Scott Pargot) is the head of the school.
But this is also the day that their son Charlie learns that he’s been rejected by Yale, while his best friend, Perry, who is biracial, was admitted.
“The play, in my opinion, has a turning point where it goes from good to great,” said Downing. But that pivot will be for the audience to discern, rather than revealed here.
For Julie Johnson, playing Sherri has been a bit of a revelation.
“She’s smart. She’s got a bit of an edge. ...She’s very focused on diversity until her own son is deferred from Yale, while his friend who is one-quarter black gets in.”
Suddenly, her hypocrisy comes to the fore. But Johnson admits she’s not sure how she herself would handle the situation if it were one of her three sons. It’s made her see Sherri with a more empathetic eye.
In addition to the usual acting challenges, there’s another one -- all the actors are performing in face masks.
In different times, Johnson said she would have played Sherri more subtly, “but you can’t do that when you can’t rely on half your face.” It calls for more physicality in the acting, without over-playing it.
It has to feel truthful and thoughtful.
Scott Pargot, who plays Sherri’s husband Bill, admitted “I don’t like Bill very much,” finding him to be too harsh at times.
“Each of the people in the play thinks they are doing the right thing, but they all have moments where they’re classists, or racists or sexists.”
The play is definitely timely as “we have more discussions about equality.”
“Our political world is so divided. This is a great way to challenge our own beliefs.”
Pargot quotes a reviewer who wrote, “The second half of the play takes place outside the theater once the audience leaves” and discusses what just happened.
Both Pargot and Johnson are thrilled to be back on stage at Grandstreet and once again having a creative outlet from their day jobs-- Pargot is a physician and Johnson, an attorney for the state.
Other cast members are Dalton Weaver as Charlie, Mary Linn Crouse as Roberta and Katy Wright as Ginnie.
“To see the dedication of the staff … who have continued to fight for the theater and keep Grandstreet viable through all this -- it’s just awesome,” concluded Pargot. “I hope people continue to support this theater... it’s really a unique thing we have in this community.”
Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees 2:30 p.m. Oct, 2 through Oct. 25.
Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 Kids 18 and under. They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com
Grandstreet Theatre is committed to producing theatre safely and responsibly. In compliance with the County Health Department, it will only be selling 40 tickets per performance. Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival. Masks are required.
