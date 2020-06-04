Additional $25 million toward biz grants, $2 milion for meat processing

The state of Montana is putting an additional $25 million into a business stabilization program meant to help small businesses in the state weather the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus.
The money is part of the $1.25 billion in aid from the federal government that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The grants for business stabilization were initially funded with $50 million. So far more than 8,000 businesses have applied with funding requests reaching $60 million. About $10.8 million has been awarded so far, according to a state website that tracks recipients and grant amounts.
Last month Gov. Steve Bullock created several economic recovery programs that devoted $123 million of CARES money toward Montana businesses, nonprofits and others
Bullock announced the additional funding Thursday, along with the addition of the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure grant aimed at small- and medium-scale meat processors. There's $2 million in that program and the maximum award per entity is $150,000.
Money can be used for things like increasing meat processing or storage capacity, the costs associated with becoming state or federally inspected and more. The deadline to apply is July 2 at 5 p.m. and people can apply at covidrelief.mt.gov. Meat processing nationally has been severely hamstrung by virus outbreaks at packing plants.
Bullock also said Thursday that counties and cities can request to be reimbursed for money they've spent responding to the pandemic. Allowed expenses are things like medical and public health spending or regular and overtime hours for employees who have responded to COVID-19-related tasks.
Local governments can submit requests for reimbursement by June 12, July 17, Sept. 4 and Dec. 1 and will be reimbursed within 30 days. Each entity is limited to four reimbursement payments.
The state plans to hold some of the $1.25 billion in reserve to offer additional grants and programs as needs arise, Bullock said Thursday in a call with reporters. He also said there's continued discussions at the federal level about allowing some of the already-awarded federal aid to be used to offset lost state revenues or a new federal aid package including help for states expected to face significant revenue shortfalls.
Bullock also provided an update on his plan to test 60,000 Montanans a month for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Part of that plan is testing residents and employees at every nursing home in the state. So far more than half have been tested, and of those 1,800 individual tests have come back negative, Bullock said.
About 80% of the 216 assisted living centers in the state have agreed to test all employees and residents, Bullock said, and of the 104 people tested so far no positives have been found.
Four facilities within the state’s corrections system — Montana Correctional Enterprises in Deer Lodge, the state women's prison in Billings, Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder and Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby — have also been tested and 240 tests have come back negative so far, Bullock said. He expects the rest of the state’s correctional facilities to have completed testing and reported results by June 12.
Communities around the state have been operating surveillance testing, and while some — such as events on the Fort Belknap and Blackfeet reservations — have returned no positive results, others including testing in Big Horn County have found people infected with the virus. Bullock said Thursday that's been critical in isolating those who are sick to prevent further spread.
Additional places in Montana, like Lewis and Clark County, will begin offering surveillance testing for asymptomatic people in events that will be held over the next two Saturdays.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.