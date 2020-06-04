Additional $25 million toward biz grants, $2 milion for meat processing

Bullock also provided an update on his plan to test 60,000 Montanans a month for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Part of that plan is testing residents and employees at every nursing home in the state. So far more than half have been tested, and of those 1,800 individual tests have come back negative, Bullock said.

About 80% of the 216 assisted living centers in the state have agreed to test all employees and residents, Bullock said, and of the 104 people tested so far no positives have been found.

Four facilities within the state’s corrections system — Montana Correctional Enterprises in Deer Lodge, the state women's prison in Billings, Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder and Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby — have also been tested and 240 tests have come back negative so far, Bullock said. He expects the rest of the state’s correctional facilities to have completed testing and reported results by June 12.

Communities around the state have been operating surveillance testing, and while some — such as events on the Fort Belknap and Blackfeet reservations — have returned no positive results, others including testing in Big Horn County have found people infected with the virus. Bullock said Thursday that's been critical in isolating those who are sick to prevent further spread.

Additional places in Montana, like Lewis and Clark County, will begin offering surveillance testing for asymptomatic people in events that will be held over the next two Saturdays.

