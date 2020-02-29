Adding ‘shine’ to life

WILLIAMS: “Exactly! Co-inherence. TOLKIEN: Excuse me? WILLIAMS: Sorry. A term of my own. What I'm trying to get at is this – that we're members of one another, really. LEWIS: The Communion of the Saints. WILLIAMS: Precisely. The pattern is everywhere. In families, in friendship, romantic love, the Holy Church. You see it at its highest in the Trinity – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, Co-Inhering one with the other, all unique, yet profoundly and eternally One. Every human life begins with an act of natural co-inherence—for what else is conception? If baptism follows birth, the newborn proceeds directly from the material co-inherence of the womb, through invocation of the Triune God, into the supernatural co-inherence of the Church.”

Darkness

But, Tolkien reminds us: "There is the darkness in behind things." “WILLIAMS: One might go so far as to say that the evil we see in a time like this (Note: Hitler’s forces were threatening to take the world) may be a grace, of sorts. WARNIE (Lewis’ brother): I hardly think. WILLIAMS: In the sense that what is always true now becomes visible. In our day, Nothing-But-ness climbs out of the primordial muck, stands up and shouts its craving aloud. I want it, I shall have it, says the materialist. I want her, I shall have her, says the hedonist. I want it, I shall invade it, says the Fuhrer. Milton calls out to us from a time when men knew the power of wanting but not taking. The potency of fundamental Goodness as a force in the universe – a Force which overcomes the Darkness. Self-control. Peace. Chastity.”