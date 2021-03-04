‘Across the Divide’: Art faculty of MSU and UM featured at the Holter

His original idea was spurred by “different interests in collectibles,” whether they be ceramic art pieces or action toys.

He’s hoping “Cheapshots” brings a smile to those who encounter it.

“By branding and packaging these items, I want to provoke questions about how categories of things are valued in our culture and where that value lies.”

Gesine Janzen, MSU professor of printmaking, “24th Street” and Album 1: Dwelling Place

Gesine Janzen’s dynamic “24th Street” woodblock print depicts, “a street near where my family lives in Kansas and where I have a lot of memories,” she said.

“It’s a dirt road that goes from a little town to a bigger town. It’s a place I go whenever I visit my parents.

“I think the … carving of the image is more gestural than realistic. It’s more of an interior kind of place.

“It’s not like it’s something specific. It’s all the times I’ve been there and driven down that road. It’s close to the farm where my father grew up and where his family lived since they immigrated to Kansas in the 1880s.

“It’s a woodblock print I carved and printed by hand from two large pieces of wood.