‘Across the Divide’: Art faculty of MSU and UM featured at the Holter

Take a walk on the creative side and step into the Holter Museum of Art’s High Gallery, to catch the Across the Divide 2021, featuring recent works by art professors at the University of Montana and Montana State University.
One’s attention is immediately riveted to the far wall.
Taking up the full back wall from floor to ceiling is “Loss (Front/Back),” -- an ocean of red tally marks -- marking some 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in America.
Across the gallery, one sees -- “Ratljóst” -- a series of four moody photos of sparse Icelandic winterscapes as darkness descends, lending them an unsettling aura.
Not far off -- a jolt of levity.
What’s this?
Clay shot glasses encased in vending machine packages?
“Cheapshots: 1st Montana Edition” raises an eyebrow and a glass -- raising questions about mass consumer culture and our fascination with collectibles.
This fourth biennial “Across the Divide” show features works by 20 art professors and runs through April 18.
While there’s no universal theme -- other than exploring creativity -- it’s an intriguing “snapshot” encounter of what Montana’s art professors are creating at this moment in time.
Bradley Allen, UM associate professor of sculpture -- “Loss (Front/Back)”
How do we picture loss?
Loss on an immense and unfathomable scale?
This is what artist Bradley Allen is grappling with in his work, “Loss (Front/Back).”
“When 3 people die, it’s more than 3x the loss of one person,” writes Allen. “3, the number, is mathematically accurate, but emotionally inadequate. So, of course we’d rather move on from COVID, even while it continues to ravage the country, because we can’t understand its scale, can’t see its shape, much less grieve the loss of half a million people.
“This work represents ongoing accumulation through counting and a simple human process -- 100,000 marks on paper to fill the High Gallery’s back wall.”
But now America has reached more than 500,000 deaths, and Allen could fill much of the High Gallery’s entire wall space with tally marks.
Allen’s choice of media also reflects the pandemic -- diluted red house paint on copy paper -- the fastest way he could record the ever-mounting death tally while confined to working at home.
“There were three deaths per minute back in January,” he said, and the sheets are covered in tally marks front and back.
He wants the work to arrest the viewer, but he also hopes to evoke some kind of reverence and contemplation about the amount of loss.
“There are no mechanisms for mourning loss on this scale,” he said. “We don’t seem to have the capacity to ingest this much death.
“My hope is that this work starts a conversation about collective loss and mourning. Please wear a mask.”
Matthew Hamon, UM associate professor photography, ‘Ratljóst’
“Ratljóst is a uniquely Icelandic word that loosely translates, ‘only enough light to find one's way,’” writes Matthew Hamon in his artistic statement.
In his series of four photographs from Iceland there is a brooding sense of mystery, perhaps even suspense -- as the light fades from the wintry landscape.
Three photos show the startling beauty of Iceland’s winter landscape at dusk, while the fourth focuses on a lone man in a window that glows out into the darkness late at night, as he cleans fishing tackle.
Hamon took the photos as part of a larger series in 2018, while visiting Iceland on a sabbatical.
He set out hoping to do a series of environmental portraits while in Iceland. “My interest is in images of people in the landscape,” he said, “and how the landscape creates a narrative sensibility around the person in the photo.”
But he didn’t have enough time for this time-intensive approach.
A friend mentioned that Hamlin’s photos reminded her of Scandinavian crime novels, and Hamlin, who is a fan of Nordic noir crime fiction, was delighted.
“I love the sort of mood and suspense in them.
“As a photographer, I’m interested in working as if I’m a fiction writer, so each image is a chapter or paragraph in a novel.
“I intend to work in that ambiguous liminal space between truth and fiction.
“I would hope in the series of photos there is a sense of mystery.”
Jennifer Combe, UM associate professor of art education, “Untitled,” oil on panel, 2020
Jennifer Combe chose vivid colors in this high-energy abstract work that is one of her first oil paintings after giving birth to her second child.
“That piece was a sketch and one of the first steps back into painting after a long break,” she said.
To this viewer, it appears exhilarating and excited with lively green streaks of surging energy, as well as a block of vibrant orange and a splash of red.
However, an encroaching black shape, something like a leaning ladder, dominates the left border.
To Combe, “I was just unsure of myself and hesitant,” she said. “I think that comes across ... of being on unstable ground.
“Color is why I paint. And simple form,” she said. “It eases anxiety. I get this sense of rest and that I can exhale.”
Abstract works are her main focus.
“When I’m in my studio painting, that’s what my heart is drawn to.”
Jeremy Hatch, MSU associate professor of ceramics, “Cheapshots: 1st Montana Edition”
“Cheapshots” is a tongue-in-cheek, quirky mashup of an idea that brings together fine craft art, in this case ceramic shot glasses, and packages them like vending-machine action figure toys.
Jeremy Hatch collaborated with a host of other artists: Erin Corsi (graphic design), and ceramic artists Josh DeWeese, Kelsie Rudolph, Michelle Summers, Perry Haas, Jon Bashioum, Courtney Murphy, Stuart Gair, Adam Field, Bill Wilkey, Rat Trap Clay Club, Jesse Albrecht and Chris Beineik.
Hatch, who loves to collaborate, admits he had to work pretty hard to convince the others to go along with his idea.
“My interest lies in (absurdly) merging individually crafted, handmade pottery with strategies employed to market mass consumer products,” he wrote in his artist statement.
His original idea was spurred by “different interests in collectibles,” whether they be ceramic art pieces or action toys.
He’s hoping “Cheapshots” brings a smile to those who encounter it.
“By branding and packaging these items, I want to provoke questions about how categories of things are valued in our culture and where that value lies.”
Gesine Janzen, MSU professor of printmaking, “24th Street” and Album 1: Dwelling Place
Gesine Janzen’s dynamic “24th Street” woodblock print depicts, “a street near where my family lives in Kansas and where I have a lot of memories,” she said.
“It’s a dirt road that goes from a little town to a bigger town. It’s a place I go whenever I visit my parents.
“I think the … carving of the image is more gestural than realistic. It’s more of an interior kind of place.
“It’s not like it’s something specific. It’s all the times I’ve been there and driven down that road. It’s close to the farm where my father grew up and where his family lived since they immigrated to Kansas in the 1880s.
“It’s a woodblock print I carved and printed by hand from two large pieces of wood.
“The process of making it is more for myself. Of course, I really enjoy when other people respond to it and see things in it.
“A lot of my work references my family, and my personal past and the idea of memory.
She does a lot of types of printmaking, she said, but particularly loves wood block printing, which ties back to her German roots.
She also just loves the physicality of making the prints.
Janzen, like all the artists interviewed, is honored to be in the show.
“I think it’s a really lovely tradition that the museum has been continuing for faculty from UM and Bozeman. Most of us don’t normally show our work together at all. I think it's combining the two schools and creating a joint effort. It unites the artists. It’s just a nice tradition and bridges any divide there might be, including the Continental Divide.”