160-acre minimums removed from draft Helena Valley zoning plan

Before advancing a preliminary Helena Valley zoning plan to the Consolidated City and County Planning Board Tuesday, members of the Lewis and Clark County Commission backed off a proposal that would have established a minimum lot size of 160 acres in agricultural zones.
Commissioners Andy Hunthausen and Susan Good Geise both said they no longer support the proposed 160-acre requirement, which is the maximum allowed under state law.
"I think moving forward with 160 acres was a mistake," Geise said. "We heard loud and clear that it's not what people want."
Geise said she initially supported this part of the proposal because she wanted to let the ag community know they are valued.
Commissioner Jim McCormick didn't speak about the 160-acre requirement during Tuesday's meeting, but he didn't voice opposition to his fellow commissioners and voted with them to advance the overall zoning proposal to the planning board.
The primary argument against the 160-acre requirement was that it would limit landowners' ability to subdivide and sell of parcels of their own land. Much of the land in the Helena Valley is currently valued under the assumption that it is able to be subdivided. Zoning the land for strictly agricultural and not residential purposes could lead to the devaluation of that land.
McCormick said the overall goal of the zoning project has been to develop a growth management plan. County Planner Greg McNaly explained that this is because further urbanization and suburbanization would make it more difficult for the county to address issues related to fire, water and roads in the future.
"It's about having a degree of predictability," McCormick said. "It's not about telling you how to live your life."
Hunthausen mentioned that a gravel pit has been proposed near hundreds of homes in one Helena Valley neighborhood due to a lack of zoning.
"The more density we put in these places with substandard roads, substandard fire protection and substandard water availability the more risk we take," Hunthausen said. "This provides a level of predictability."
Hunthausen said he has spoken with people who say they support a growth policy and planning without rules or regulations, but you can't have one without the other.
While the preliminary plan submitted to the planning board will not include the 160-acre minimums, it will include minimum lot sizes of 10 and 20 acres, depending on the zoning district.
Geise said it's the commission's job to balance everyone's property rights and that no individuals will get special treatment in this process.
The planning board consists of four individuals who live in the city of Helena and four individuals who live in Lewis and Clark County. The first meeting to discuss the proposed Helena Valley zoning is currently set for April 21, 2020.