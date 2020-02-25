160-acre minimums removed from draft Helena Valley zoning plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McCormick said the overall goal of the zoning project has been to develop a growth management plan. County Planner Greg McNaly explained that this is because further urbanization and suburbanization would make it more difficult for the county to address issues related to fire, water and roads in the future.

"It's about having a degree of predictability," McCormick said. "It's not about telling you how to live your life."

Hunthausen mentioned that a gravel pit has been proposed near hundreds of homes in one Helena Valley neighborhood due to a lack of zoning.

"The more density we put in these places with substandard roads, substandard fire protection and substandard water availability the more risk we take," Hunthausen said. "This provides a level of predictability."

Hunthausen said he has spoken with people who say they support a growth policy and planning without rules or regulations, but you can't have one without the other.

While the preliminary plan submitted to the planning board will not include the 160-acre minimums, it will include minimum lot sizes of 10 and 20 acres, depending on the zoning district.