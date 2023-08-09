Youngsters receiving care at Shodair Children’s Hospital now have a greenhouse to further their farm-to-plate learning thanks to Ace Hardware local owners and managers from across the state who donated and installed a greenhouse Tuesday.

Ace Hardware stores in Montana raised money for Shodair Aug. 4-6 through their annual Bucket Campaign. This is one of several fundraisers the 54 Ace Hardware stores host every year.

“We are proud to be part of this project at Shodair as their mission is so near and dear to our hearts,” Haley Dowdell, Ace Montana dealer group leader, said in a news release.

Ace Hardware is one of Shodair’s corporate partners through Children’s Miracle Network. It is holding its annual owners and managers’ meeting next week in Helena, which includes a service project at the hospital.

Since 1991 Ace vendor partners, Ace retailers, Ace Retail Support Centers, and the corporate office have donated more than $107 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.

Dowdell said the Ace stores are all locally owned and operated and “we’re deliberate about our focus of support local charities, shopping locally and delivering on our promise of being helpful to you.”

Shodair Chief Executive Officer Craig Aasved said the hospital was “super excited that Ace local owners are supporting the work we do in this meaningful way.”

“While kids are at Shodair, we try to provide opportunities for engaging and practical learning and our therapeutic garden is one of these ways,” Aasved said in a news release. “Some of our patients have never experienced growing their own food and this greenhouse will only enhance those opportunities.”

Shodair, at 2755 Colonial Drive, is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which means all dollars raised in the state pays for those in need of mental health or medical genetic services and cannot afford it.

Aasved said it’s supporters like Ace Hardware Stores that allow Shodair to help families regardless of their financial ability “and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”