Ace Hardware coming to Helena Valley

“It’s growing and you’ve got to try to keep people happy,” Steve said. “I always say that every five years you’ve got to try to do something new and try to keep people’s interest.”

As word spread in the community about the new Ace Hardware, the feedback has been positive. The hardware store will employ about 15 people in addition to the 45 employees already working at Bob’s.

“People are excited about it,” Steve said. “A lot of people don’t want to have 20 miles round-trip to get a bolt or things like that.”

The project also includes another access point farther north on North Montana Avenue, which should play an important role once a new roundabout is completed at the intersection with Lincoln Road.

Expansion plans will not stop with the hardware store. In the future, the owners hope to build a new 20,000- to 30,000-foot grocery store with expanded parking to the north of the present building.

Bob’s offers most services provided by larger chain stores, but Steve says that even with the expansion he does not want to lose the niche the store is known for.

“Ultimately I like where I’m at right now because I’m a cross between a convenience (store) and a grocery store is what I call it,” he said. “I don’t want to compete with Walmart or those guys. I think that’s a parallel I saw with Ace Hardware. You look at Ace and they’re a convenience hardware store.”

