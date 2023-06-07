A 54-year-old Olney man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline in Powell County near Lincoln, rolled and ejected him, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 4:10 p.m. June 6, at mile marker 59 on state Route 200, the Montana Highway Patrol said. The crash was about 13 miles west of Lincoln.

The vehicle was eastbound when it crossed the double yellow centerline into oncoming traffic. The driver "overcorrected," crossed back into the lane and then went off the right side of the road, the MHP said. The Toyota 4Runner rolled about 200 feet. The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected in the crash, the MHP said. The man was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved. The road conditions were sunny and clear.

No further information was immediately available.