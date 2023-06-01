A motorist died Wednesday when their vehicle traveling near Lincoln clipped a guard rail on the right side of the road, then went off the left side, rolled, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the 1995 red Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on state Highway 200 at mile marker 84 near Lincoln at about 8:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Road conditions were good and the pavement was dry.

The MHP said the driver was still unidentified due to severe burns.

Authorities said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.