Access across Canyon Ferry Dam closed to traffic Sept. 26-29

Access across Canyon Ferry Dam on state Highway 284, at both sides of the dam, will be closed to traffic Sept. 26-29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, Bureau of Reclamation officials said Monday.

The temporary road closure will allow the Bureau of Reclamation to safely do work necessary to complete project work on the dam infrastructure.

Required work includes replacing electrical components of the dam integral to the operation of the gantry crane. Travelers must seek alternate routes, north and south of the dam during the closure period.

However, emergency vehicles and first responders will be allowed to pass over the dam during the road closure but may face delays of about 15 minutes.

Contact the Canyon Ferry Field Office at 406-475-3310 or visit http://www.usbr.gov/gp/mtao for more information.