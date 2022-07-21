Abused and abandoned, Marsh Girl rises from the swamp

Where the Crawdads Sing

At the Cinemark/Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B

We all wish, when reckoning comes, that our acts of kindness will be remembered and our moments of selfishness forgotten or forgiven.

Movies face their judgment day, too.

Some critics are routinely harsh, seizing upon the flaws and twisting their quill. Others live in Lake Wobegon, where all the films are strong, good looking and above average.

I prefer to read critics who are, at core, compassionate souls, but nevertheless open-minded, noting weaknesses, applauding strengths. Roger Ebert was one who found a balance between justice and mercy – a gentle soul, who would still fillet the bottom fish.

Olivia Newman’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” is easy to dismiss, even ridicule, but it’s also a movie with a heart that draws honest tears while inspiring young women.

So, channeling my inner Ebert, I’m not going to take cheap shots, but choose, this time, to love the best, and forget the rest.

Delia Owens’ 2018 runaway bestseller is about a girl who lives alone in the marshlands of North Carolina in the 1960s. She was abandoned by her parents, ridiculed by school girls and abused by local boys.

When a boy she “dated” dies mysteriously, she’s tried for murder.

Reviews have been harsh, earning the film a 36 average on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s not hard to understand why. The script stretches over Kya’s entire life from childhood to death, with each segment feeling rushed, clipped. The court trial moves from revelation to verdict in a blink.

The two central romances are hampered by weak actors, especially Chase, the sleazy creep with rich DNA. Tate is better, but I didn’t want Kya settling for him, either.

And, of course, the “just-kidding ending” is unfortunate, retroactively rearranging much of what came before.

I’m not denying those shortcomings, but let’s not lose sight of the empowering message:

“Crawdads” is story of a bright, abused child with a gift for drawing who sketches a path out of her dark beginning.

The marshlands of Louisiana (standing in for Carolina) are portrayed with affection. Herons fly overhead, fireflies light up the night. Taylor Swift’s ethereal song “Carolina” is a fitting closing requiem.

I loved that our heroine was an observant self-taught artist whose meticulous drawings accurately captured the beauty around her. The storeowners, black saviors in a white sanctuary, serve as the film’s conscience along with the Atticus-style attorney, played sensitively by David Strathairn.

Best of all is Daisy Edgar-Jones who saved the film for me with her interior, subtle portrayal of Kya.

“Crawdads” is a project by and about women. The book and the film were crafted by women, who unflinchingly support the right of abused women to seek justice.

So, I extend grace to “Crawdads,” a flawed film, because, at its core, it’s telling a story of girl I cared about – an abused artist born in the swamp who, like the fireflies, lit up dark skies.